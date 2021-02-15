Check Out New Footage for Godzilla vs. Kong in Extended Teaser!

In case you needed another reminder of all the cool stuff coming to HBO Max in March, WB and Legendary decided to release another extended teaser for the monster bash Godzilla vs. Kong featuring plenty of new footage. Check out the trailer below!

Their fight. Our world. #GodzillaVsKong in theaters and streaming exclusively on @hbomax* March 31. Find the biggest screen possible! *Available on @hbomax in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers. pic.twitter.com/KlM4vTSkCw — Legendary (@Legendary) February 14, 2021

The epic action-adventure Godzilla vs. Kong will pit two of the greatest icons in motion picture history against one another — the fearsome Godzilla and the mighty Kong — with humanity caught in the balance.

The film stars Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies, The Little Drummer Girl), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Rebecca Hall (Christine, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, Widows), Shun Oguri (Gintama), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Jessica Henwick (Iron Fist), and Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2). Also starring in the highly-anticipated movie are Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street, Manchester by the Sea) and Demián Bichir (The Nun, The Hateful Eight).

The fourth installment in Warner Bros.’ Pictures and Legendary’s Monsterverse is directed by Adam Wingard from a script written by Oscar nominee Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean, Deja Vu, Shrek). The film is being produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Eric McLeod, and Brian Rogers, with Kenji Okuhira, Yoshimitsu Banno, Jon Jashni and Thomas Tull serving as executive producers. Jay Ashenfelter, Jen Conroy and Tamara Kent are co-producers.

The most recent film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, hit theaters last summer. It ended with Godzilla taking his rightful place as the ruler of all Titans. Unfortunately, the movie was a financial disappointment, grossing only $385.9 million against a budget estimated to be as high as $200 million.

Godzilla vs. Kong was originally set to hit theaters in May 2020 (before the global pandemic) and then on November 20, 2020.

