Check Out the First WandaVision Reactions for Marvel’s New Series

Check Out the First Reactions for Marvel’s WandaVision

Marvel’s WandaVision is set to make its debut with a two-episode premiere on Friday, January 15, but the first reactions have already hit social media. True to form, a lot people are calling it weird, different and, of course, funny. Check out some of the reactions below!

First up our own Managing Editor Max Evry and Associate Editor Grant Hermanns…

WandaVision will follow the story of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s superhero characters Scarlet Witch and Vision. The series blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Joining Olsen and Bettany are Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and Randall Park will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp.

It has also been confirmed through previously released set photos that the series will be featuring the Sentient World Observation and Response Department or better known as S.W.O.R.D. which is a subdivision of S.H.I.E.L.D. that deals with alien threats that jeopardize world security.  However, it is still unclear whether prominent S.W.O.R.D. members such as S.W.O.R.D. leader Abigail Brand will also appear in the series or not but this would definitely mark the live-action debut of the department and the first Marvel property from the Fox-Disney merger that will be integrated into Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe.

RELATED: WandaVision: Kevin Feige Teases the Origins of Scarlet Witch’s Powers

The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. The composer is Christophe Beck, and the theme (for certain episodes) is by Frozen’s Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Featuring nine episodes, WandaVision kicks off on Disney+ on January 15, 2021.

WandaVision kicks off on Disney+ on January 15, 2021

Jeff Ames

