Check Out the First WandaVision Reactions for Marvel’s New Series

Marvel’s WandaVision is set to make its debut with a two-episode premiere on Friday, January 15, but the first reactions have already hit social media. True to form, a lot people are calling it weird, different and, of course, funny. Check out some of the reactions below!

First up our own Managing Editor Max Evry and Associate Editor Grant Hermanns…

Watched 3 eps of @MarvelStudios’ @wandavision! I love that rather than doing a 3hr MCU movie they’re exploring TV as a medium. So far it’s a fun head trip, Olsen & Bettany make a surprisingly able comedy team. Layering in LOTS of Easter Eggs & clues. Kathryn Hahn steals the show! pic.twitter.com/oQXSq8XgXx — Max Evry (@maxevry) January 9, 2021

The first three episodes of #WandaVision may take a bit to get going, but there’s an incredible ambition in its story and effects and the cast are all incredible that have me so excited to dive into the rest of @disneyplus’ first #MCU series! pic.twitter.com/IGx36HKtG1 — Grant Hermanns (@grantheftautho) January 9, 2021

Have seen the first 3 episodes of #Wandavision and *LOVE* how big of a swing @MarvelStudios is taking with the series. The reason the #MCU is king of the hill is @Kevfeige’s amazing leadership and willingness to take risks like what you’ll see in ‘Wandavision’. pic.twitter.com/EgUUUxXudh — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 9, 2021

I’m interested to see how Marvel fans & non-Marvel hardcores react to #WandaVision. It’s so different from what has come before (in a way that works) that I wonder if people looking for an action-packed romp are going to love it out of the gate. I love it through 3 episodes. pic.twitter.com/3NTj9Cn8An — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 9, 2021

We knew #WandaVision was going to offer a much different view of the MCU, and boy does it. Much of the sitcom setup of the show makes the reality of the situation moments incredibly tense and gripping. — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) January 9, 2021

#WandaVision is truly unlike anything the MCU has put out before. I can’t emphasize that enough. It is a blast to watch. It is so committed to the sitcom structure of story telling that it feels like a bold risk – but it pays off and builds a mystery. It is awesome. pic.twitter.com/NbGBsGLfmc — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 9, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany are tremendous together in #WandaVision. Their chemistry comes through brilliantly and they are a blast to watch. Bettany is especially having a good time & it shows. There is so much heart, fun, mystery, and darkness between #Wanda and #TheVision. pic.twitter.com/GCIJKBvB73 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 9, 2021

WandaVision is everything I wanted it to be and more. It is not a parody or snarky take on classic sitcoms. It’s the most respectful, sincere celebration of that art form that I’ve seen…. ever? — Brett White (@brettwhite) January 9, 2021

I saw three episodes of WandaVision and I am hooked. They really go for it.

This has to be one of the most ambitious (also weirdest) things Marvel’s ever done, and this is the studio that had 300 superheroes in their last movie. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) January 9, 2021

I’ve watched THREE episodes of #WandaVision and have thoroughly enjoyed it. Truly unlike anything Marvel Studios has done — it’s light, funny & fully committed to its retro sitcom inspirations, but it also carefully sprinkles in enough mystery & intrigue to keep you guessing pic.twitter.com/8dqegsg5By — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) January 9, 2021

Very, VERY into what they’re doing with #WandaVision after seeing the first 3 episodes. It’s different, and it might take a moment to adjust but, thus far, this feels like a creative pivot well worth taking – one that’s highly entertaining and could have a huge payoff. pic.twitter.com/PQjKouT77z — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) January 9, 2021

Watched the first 3 episodes of #WandaVision yesterday. It’s weird & hilarious in ways Marvel has no right attempting, but they nail it anyway. Then it sprinkles in just enough mystery to keep you speculating and fascinated. I’m so excited to see how far it can go. pic.twitter.com/7PIFQiUNxF — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 9, 2021

Marvel has never done anything at all like #WandaVision and I am FLOORED by the show’s imagination, creativity and risks. Each episode BRILLIANTLY recreates a classic sitcom model, but also feeds into a much larger mystery with HUGE Marvel ramifications. I love this so much! pic.twitter.com/rPURhyqaCt — Sean O’Connell (@Sean_OConnell) January 9, 2021

WandaVision will follow the story of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s superhero characters Scarlet Witch and Vision. The series blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Joining Olsen and Bettany are Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and Randall Park will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp.

It has also been confirmed through previously released set photos that the series will be featuring the Sentient World Observation and Response Department or better known as S.W.O.R.D. which is a subdivision of S.H.I.E.L.D. that deals with alien threats that jeopardize world security. However, it is still unclear whether prominent S.W.O.R.D. members such as S.W.O.R.D. leader Abigail Brand will also appear in the series or not but this would definitely mark the live-action debut of the department and the first Marvel property from the Fox-Disney merger that will be integrated into Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The series is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. The composer is Christophe Beck, and the theme (for certain episodes) is by Frozen’s Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Featuring nine episodes, WandaVision kicks off on Disney+ on January 15, 2021.

