Cherry trailer shows Tom Holland as a desperate man

After offering brief glimpses on the highly-anticipated crime drama, Apple has unveiled the first full trailer for the Russo Brothers-helmed Cherry starring Tom Holland (Avengers: Endgame) as a desperate bank robber. The trailer can be viewed below!

Cherry follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name by Nico Walker, Cherry features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way. Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, Cherry is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.

Additional cast includes Ciara Bravo (Wayne) as Walker’s wife, Kelli Burglund (Now Apocalypse), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Forrest Goodluck (The Revenant), Jeff Wahlberg (Dora and the Lost City of Gold), Michael Gandolfini (The Deuce), Kyle Harvey (The After Party), and Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!).

Cherry was adapted by Jessica Goldberg (The Path) and co-written by Angela Otstot (The Shield). The movie is produced by the Russo Brothers, Chris Castaldi, and studio president Mike Larocca under their AGBO Films banner, alongside CEO Jonathan Grey and President Matthew Rhodes under their The Hideaway Entertainment banner. The movie is executive produced by Todd Makurath and Jake Aust from AGBO and The Hideaway Entertainment’s Kristy Maurer Grisham and Judd Payne.

The movie will arrive in select theaters on February 26, 2021, and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 12, 2021.

