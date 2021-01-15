Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland Set to Debut on Hulu Next Month

Searchlight Pictures has announced that director Chloe Zhao’s forthcoming drama film Nomadland has officially been set for a simultaneous theatrical and digital release. Starring Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, the film will be arriving on Friday, February 19 on Hulu as well as in select theaters and drive-ins. In addition, the studio has also scored an early exclusive IMAX run in select locations, starting on January 29.

Based on Jessica Bruder’s 2017 non-fiction book of the same name, the story centers on Fern (McDormand), a woman who, after the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad. The third feature film from director Chloé Zhao, the film features real nomads Linda May, Swankie and Bob Wells as Fern’s mentors and comrades in her exploration through the vast landscape of the American West.

while also co-starring Oscar nominee David Strathairn (Nightmare Alley).

Nomadland is written and directed by Chloe Zhao (The Rider, Eternals), who also edited the film herself. McDormand produces the film alongside Zhao, Peter Spears (Call Me By Your Name), Mollye Asher (The Rider), and Dan Janvey (Beasts of the Southern Wild).

It had its world premiere with simultaneous screenings on September 11 at the 77th Venice International Film Festival and the 45th Toronto International Film Festival, which both earned the film prestigious awards which are the Golden Lion and the People’s Choice Award, respectively. Due its critical success, the film is also currently a potential frontrunner for the upcoming 2021 Oscars.

