Chris Pratt-Led Amazon Series Terminal List Adds Taylor Kitsch to Roster

While still awaiting the domestic debut of Shadowplay, Taylor Kitsch is already to dive back into the small-screen world as he has signed on to join Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) in the Amazon series The Terminal List, according to Variety.

First published in 2018, The Terminal List is being described as a conspiracy thriller that will follow the story of Reece, whose entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. As he returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about culpability, new evidence comes to light as Reece discovers dark forces working against him.

The novel’s official synopsis reads as follows:

“A Navy SEAL has nothing left to live for and everything to kill for after he discovers that the American government is behind the deaths of his team in this ripped-from-the-headlines political thriller. On his last combat deployment, Lieutenant Commander James Reece’s entire team was killed in a catastrophic ambush that also claimed the lives of the aircrew sent in to rescue them. But when those dearest to him are murdered on the day of his homecoming, Reece discovers that this was not an act of war by a foreign enemy but a conspiracy that runs to the highest levels of government.Now, with no family and free from the military’s command structure, Reece applies the lessons that he’s learned in over a decade of constant warfare toward avenging the deaths of his family and teammates. With breathless pacing and relentless suspense, Reece ruthlessly targets his enemies in the upper echelons of power without regard for the laws of combat or the rule of law.”

The Friday Night Lights and WACO alum is set to star as former Navy SEAL and Reece’s best friend Ben Edwards.

The Terminal List will be directed by Antoine Fuqua from a script written by showrunner David DiGilio. On top of starring in the series, Pratt is also set as an executive producer along with Fuqua, and DiGilio. This marks the second collaboration between Fuqua and Pratt, who previously worked together on the 2016 remake of the western actioner The Magnificent Seven.

