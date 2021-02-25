Christopher McQuarrie Shares Production Photo from Mission: Impossible 7

Christopher McQuarrie shares production photo from Mission: Impossible 7

On the heels of the announcement the film would stream on Paramount+ 45 days after its theatrical release, writer/director Christopher McQuarrie took to Instagram to share a photo from the set of Mission: Impossible 7 giving a sneak peek of a thrilling on-foot sequence with star Tom Cruise. The teaser image can be viewed below!

RELATED: Mission: Impossible 7 & A Quiet Place 2 Will Stream 45 Days After Theatrical Release

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie)



Joining Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell are returning Mission: Impossible alums Rebecca Ferguson (Doctor Sleep), Simon Pegg (Ready Player One), Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction), Vanessa Kirby (Hobbs & Shaw) and Henry Czerny (Ready or Not) along with newcomers Shea Whigham (Joker), Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Avengers: Infinity War) and Esai Morales (La Bamba, Titans) who will replace Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road) for the villain role.

Following the large critical and commercial success of the past two installments, writer/director Christopher McQuarrie signed a new deal with Paramount to return to write and direct the next two installments, turning down other studio offers to continue his long-running partnership with franchise star Tom Cruise. Skydance Media, who joined the franchise with the fourth installment, Ghost Protocol, will be returning to produce the next two entries.

The Mission: Impossible franchise spans almost 25 years and six films, starting off with modest critical and major box office success in the first two films before launching its lead protagonist into grittier and more explosive stories, each film getting progressively better reviews than its predecessor, with the most recent installment, Fallout, earning the highest reviews for both the franchise and the action genre, currently maintaining a 97% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes while also acquiring the highest box office gross of the franchise at over $790 million worldwide.

RELATED: Tom Cruise Partnering With NASA For Space-Set Project

Mission: Impossible 7 is set to premiere on November 19, 2021 followed by Mission: Impossible 8 on November 4, 2022.

The post Christopher McQuarrie Shares Production Photo from Mission: Impossible 7 appeared first on ComingSoon.net.