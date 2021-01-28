Christopher Meloni’s Law & Order Spin-Off Adds Dylan McDermott

Emmy-nominee Dylan McDermott (Hollywood, American Horror Story) is continuing to expand his television resume as he has signed on to star alongside the Christopher Meloni-fronted Law & Order spin-off Organized Crime, according to Variety.

The spinoff will revolve around the NYPD organized crime unit led by Stabler as he returns to the fold following a devastating personal loss and aims to rebuild his life as a part of the new elite task force taking down the city’s most powerful syndicates one by one. While details surrounding McDermott’s character are currently being kept confidential, sources report he will be a series regular on the NBC program.

The series is executive produced by creator Dick Wolf, Arthur W. Forney, and Peter Jankowski for Wolf Entertainment and Universal TV. It was previously reported that Chicago P.D. showrunner Matt Olmstead had been tapped as showrunner/writer for the project, but after departing the series in October he was later replaced by The L Word co-creator/writer/producer Ilene Chaiken in December under her overall deal with Universal Television.

With the series being set in New York, the possibilities are endless for potential crossovers between Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, starring Mariska Hargitay, and a reunion between Stabler and Hargitay’s Olivia Benson. Meloni starred as the male lead opposite Hargitay for the first 12 seasons of Law & Order: SVU. The actor earned an Emmy nomination in 2006 for the role.

After leaving SVU in 2011, Meloni has starred in Syfy’s Happy!, Fox’s Surviving Jack, WGA America’s Underground, HBO’s True Blood, and Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

