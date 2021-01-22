Christopher Nolan Reportedly No Longer Open to Work with Warner Bros.

Following WarnerMedia’s HBO Max 2021 announcement, long-time Warner Bros. Pictures collaborator Christopher Nolan was one of the many filmmakers who voiced their opinions against the studio’s game-changing decision. Because of this, many are wondering if Warner’s simultaneous theatrical and HBO Max release strategy might have brought more harm to the studio than they originally intended.

According to a new report by the Wall Street Journal, Nolan is reportedly no longer open to working with the studio again as he is deeply disappointed with the company’s decision of sacrificing the moviegoing experience. Should this indeed be Nolan’s current plan, then last year’s sci-fi thriller Tenet would probably be his last Warner Bros. project after 18 years of collaborating together.

The acclaimed director started working with Warner Bros. in 2002 with the psychological thriller film Insomia which starred Al Pacino, Robin Williams and Hilary Swank. It was then followed by The Dark Knight trilogy featuring Christian Bale as Batman. Nolan’s other notable works with the studio include 2006’s The Prestige, 2010’s Inception, 2014’s Interstellar and 2017’s Dunkirk.

Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist (John David Washington) journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion.

Tenet opened globally beginning in August 2020 and has grossed more than $350 million worldwide. It stars Robert Pattinson (Good Time), Elizabeth Debicki (Widows), Dimple Kapadia (Fugly), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight Rises), and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk).

