City on a Hill Season 2 Trailer Teases March Premiere

Showtime has released the official trailer for the upcoming second season of their crime drama series City on a Hill, featuring Kevin Bacon’s Jackie Rhodes and Aldis Hodge’s Decourcy Ward as they continue their rivalry. The series is scheduled to make its return on Sunday, March 28, 2021. Check out the video in the player below!

Season 2 features the return of corrupt FBI agent Jackie Rohr, who is looking to exploit Boston’s criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Unfortunately for Jackie, ADA Decourcy Ward is onto his adversary’s latest misstep.

City on a Hill is created by Chuck MacLean (Boston Strangler) and based on an original idea by Academy Award winner Ben Affleck. In the early 1990s, Boston was rife with violent criminals emboldened by local law enforcement agencies in which corruption and racism was the norm — and then it all changed in what was called the “Boston Miracle.” In this fictional account, driving that change is assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge), who comes from Brooklyn and forms an unlikely alliance with a corrupt yet venerated FBI veteran, Jackie Rhodes (Bacon). Together, they take on a family of armored car robbers from Charlestown in a case that grows to involve, and ultimately subvert, the entire criminal justice system of Boston.

The series also stars Jonathan Tucker (Kingdom), Mark O’Brien (Halt and Catch Fire), Jill Hennessy (Crossing Jordan), Lauren E. Banks (Instinct), Amanda Clayton (If Loving You Is Wrong), Kevin Chapman (Brotherhood) and Tony Award nominee Jere Shea (Passion), with Kevin Dunn (Veep) recurring.

City on a Hill is executive produced by Affleck and Academy Award winner Matt Damon and Emmy nominee Jennifer Todd (Jason Bourne, Memento) for Pearl Street Films. MacLean wrote the pilot and executive produces. Michael Cuesta (American Assassin), who directed the pilots of Dexter and Homeland for Showtime, serves as executive producer and directed the pilot. James Mangold (Logan) will also serve as executive producer with Bacon serving as co-executive producer.

