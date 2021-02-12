Clarice Episode 2 Promo: Ghosts of Highway 20

Following its series debut last night, CBS has released the first promo for Clarice‘s second episode titled “Ghosts of Highway 20,” featuring the titular FBI agent as she along with the VICAP team takes on a fringe militia group called The Statesmen. Directed by Doug Aarniokoski from a script co-written by Elizabeth J. B. Klaviter and Kenneth Lim, the new episode is set to air on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Check out the promo in the player below!

Set in 1993, a year after the events of The Silence of the Lambs, Clarice is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field to pursue serial murderers and sexual predators while navigating the high stakes political world of Washington, D.C.

The series stars Rebecca Breeds (Pretty Little Liars), Kal Penn (Designated Survivor), Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead), Nick Sandow (Orange Is the New Black), Lucca De Oliveira (SEAL Team), Marnee Carpenter (Criminal Minds), and Devyn A. Tyler (The Purge). Jayne Atkinson (Criminal Minds), Shawn Doyle (The Expanse), and Tim Guinee (Homeland) will star in recurring/guest roles.

Clarice is written and executive produced by frequent collaborators Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek: Discovery) and Jenny Lumet, who are both also currently working together on CBS All Access’ upcoming series The Man Who Fell to Earth. The project is co-production between MGM and CBS Television Studios in association with Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout. Heather Kadin of Secret Hideout will also executive produce with Aaron Baiers co-executive producing. The series is slated for a midseason 2020-2021 premiere.

Based on the novel by Thomas Harris, The Silence of the Lambs film was directed by Jonathan Demme (Rachel Getting Married) from a screenplay adapted by Ted Tally. Its starred Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins in their iconic roles as Clarice Starling and Dr. Hannibal Lecter. On top of its critical and commercial success with over $270 million gross worldwide, the film swept the top 5 major categories at the 64th Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor and Actress for Foster and Hopkins’ incredible performances. The role of Clarice Starling was taken over by Julianne Moore in Ridley Scott’s 2001 sequel Hannibal, and should the Hannibal tv series have continued producer Bryan Fuller wanted to cast Ellen Page as Starling.

