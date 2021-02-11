ComingSoon’s 2021 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

It’s February, which means two things: there’s no excuse for accidentally writing/typing “2020” anymore and Valentine’s Day is upon us. For those of us (or you) lucky enough to have either procured or held on to a significant other or the last year, congratulations. Time to buy them something. But how do you know what gift to get the intrepid spirit in your life? Taking a look at what’s out there would certainly help, that’s why ComingSoon.net is here to help you find the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts for that special someone… even if that someone is you! Check out our 2021 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide below!

This year we have compiled over 30 items for you to purchase, along with a buy link for every piece we’ve showcased. The prices welcome thrifty folk and big spenders alike! Below you’ll find everything from movies and comic books to collectibles.

Which items from our 2021 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide did you add to your shopping cart? Do you have any other ideas for gifts that you think our readers would like to know about, perhaps? Let us know in the comments!

WandaVision Wedding Rings Prop Replica 3-Piece Set

The WandaVision Wedding Rings Prop Replica 3-Piece Set – Entertainment Earth Exclusive is fashioned after the rings seen in the TV series. All three rings are made of stainless steel, and Wanda’s two rings measure approximately a women’s size 7, while Vision’s ring measures approximately a men’s size 10.

Harry Potter Time Turner Necklace

If you could turn back time and re-experience falling in love again, would you? The Time-Turner necklace is an authentic replica of Hermione’s necklace featured in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and features a working hourglass and rotating inner rings. Plated with 24K gold, this gift comes complete with a display so your Valentine can either wear it or display it.

The Evenstar Pendant of Arwen

Your Valentine’s beauty is unparalleled, similar to Arwen’s, and just like Arwen she has a strong ability to follow her heart. Gift her a symbol of your love with the Evenstar Pendant. Based on the actual pendent in Lord of the Rings, this sterling silver piece is sure to be an excellent gift that pledges your eternal love for one another.

Targaryen Pendant

By embodying the best of Daenerys Targaryen’s traits of determination, strength, confidence, power, and a need for justice, your Valentine deserves the Targaryen Pendant. Crafted in sterling silver, this pendant shows off the House of Targaryen’s sigil and is fit for a Queen.

Pop! Star Wars – Valentine’s Chewbacca

Choose your Valentine with the limited edition Valentine’s Day Pop! Chewbacca. His red, pink, and white color scheme makes for a vibrant addition to any Star Wars collection, and there’s a sweet message written at his feet. Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.75-inches tall.

The Child Plush with Star Wars Candy Characters

This adorable and soft The Child plush toy will capture the hearts of Star Wars fans everywhere! Star Wars fans will love caring for The Child all on their own! Perfect for cuddling, also comes with .93 ounces of tasty and delicious Star Wars candy characters! Anyone who loves Star Wars will love to receive this adorable plush.

The Mandlorian 24 CT Friendship Exchange with Heart Shaped Lollipops

The force is strong this Valentine’s Day! Add these Star Wars 24 count friendship exchange to your valentine candy exchange for some fun everyone will love! Includes 4.23OZ of artificially flavored strawberry lollipops and 24 Star Wars The Mandalorian cards. Teacher card included! Candy made in an allergen safe factory.

Women’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian Valentine’s Day 3pk Crew Socks Box – Assorted Colors 4-10

Treat yourself or your super Star Wars fan this Valentine’s Day with the Assorted Colors Star Wars: The Mandalorian Valentine’s Day Crew Socks Box. This sock pack comes with three pairs of Star Wars-themed socks, beautifully displayed in a colorful gift box with adorable Baby Yoda and Mandalorian bounty hunter prints and adorable Valentine Day messages — “Be Mine,” “Cutest in the Galaxy” and more — making each one a fun surprise. You’re sure to appreciate their crew-length cut that makes them perfect for dress shoes, Oxfords, boots and everything in between. Plus, the cute gift box pack covers your gifting needs.

Mickey Mouse ”Together” Couples T-Shirt for Men

Couple-up for Valentine’s Day—or any cozy occasion—in Mickey’s jersey tee with vintage styling. Pairs with a matched Minnie tee (sold separately) for ”together forever” bonding.

Minnie Mouse ”Forever” Couples T-Shirt for Women

Couple-up for Valentine’s Day—or any cozy occasion—in Minnie’s heathered jersey tee with vintage styling. Pairs with a matched Mickey tee (sold separately) for ”together forever” bonding.

Jack Skellington and Sally T-Shirt for Women – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Like Jack and Sally you’ll be ”forever in love” with this soft jersey tee featuring full front splatter art accents.

Stitch Valentine’s Day T-Shirt for Girls – Sensory Friendly

She’s sure to fall in love with Stitch on this sensory friendly heathered tee bursting with hearts for Valentine’s Day—or any day. Be mine! Disney’s sensory-friendly collection is designed with all kids in mind. Our range of styles include tagless, soft-to-the-touch t-shirts, with flat seams. Making everyone part of the magic.

Harley Quinn Valentine’s Day Special #1 Comic Book

Love is in the air in New York City! The planet’s richest bachelor, Bruce Wayne, is in town for a charity auction – and the highest bidder gets a date with Mr. Tall, Dark, and Brooding! Good thing Harley Quinn just came into some money (please, whatever you do, don’t ask how). But can Bruce really spend a night with Harley without her learning how he spends his nights?

The Big Sick (2017)

The Big Sick is based on the real-life courtship between Pakistan-born comedian Kumail Nanjiani (Kumail Nanjiani) and grad student Emily Gordon (Zoe Kazan) who fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail finds himself forced to face her feisty parents, his family’s expectations, and his true feelings.

Wuthering Heights (2009)

In Emily Brontës classic and haunting tale, Heathcliff is tormented by his love for Cathy. Will Cathy choose a life of comfort and wealth with Edgar Linton or will she succumb to her love for Heathcliff? Starring Tom Hardy (The Virgin Queen) as Heathcliff and Charlotte Riley as Cathy.

Harry Potter: The Illustrated Collection (Books 1-3 Boxed Set)

This beautifully produced boxed set is the perfect introduction to the Harry Potter series, and an impressive gift for new readers and lifelong fans alike. It contains the first three books in the series (Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban) in large-scale editions, gorgeously illustrated in full color by award-winning artist Jim Kay. These editions are a pleasure to read, with generously sized pages, color on every page, and a ribbon bookmark in each volume. A full-color slipcase featuring red foiled lettering and Kay’s brilliant depiction of Diagon Alley completes the package, making this collection a luxurious gift for readers and Harry Potter fans of all ages.

Rick And Morty Portal Heat Reactive Coffee Mug

Rick And Morty Portal Heat Reactive Coffee Mug. Just add hot liquid and they are ready to start a new adventure in an alien world. Comes in a display box. Please note that due to the nature of the awesome graphic on the product is not Dishwasher safe and should be washed by hand only in order to preserve the graphics for many uses.

Integrity Bottles Premium Whiskey Glass, Baby Yoda One For Me

The Premium Baby Yoda Whiskey Glass by Integrity Bottles lets you enjoy your whiskey drink to the fullest.

When Harry Met Sally – Screenplay POSTER!

These screenplay posters feature the most memorable moments and lines from your favorite films. Each screenplay was pulled up in the Los Angeles’ Writer’s Guild library and extracted word for word – so you know you’re getting the exact lines, stage directions, and markings. The text of every high-contrast poster is guaranteed to be crystal clear.

Bridgerton: The Duke and I (Bridgertons Book 1)

Can there be any greater challenge to London’s Ambitious Mamas than an unmarried duke?—Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers, April 1813

By all accounts, Simon Basset is on the verge of proposing to his best friend’s sister—the lovely and almost-on-the-shelf—Daphne Bridgerton. But the two of them know the truth—it’s all an elaborate ruse to keep Simon free from marriage-minded society mothers. And as for Daphne, surely she will attract some worthy suitors now that it seems a duke has declared her desirable.

But as Daphne waltzes across ballroom after ballroom with Simon, it’s hard to remember that their courtship is a sham. Maybe it’s his devilish smile, certainly, it’s the way his eyes seem to burn every time he looks at her . . . but somehow Daphne is falling for the dashing duke . . . for real! And now she must do the impossible and convince the handsome rogue that their clever little scheme deserves a slight alteration and that nothing makes quite as much sense as falling in love.

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Star Wars – Han and Leia 2-Pack

From Star Wars, Han and Leia 2-Pack, as a stylized POP 2-Pack from Funko! Figure stands 3 3/4 inches and comes in a window display box. Check out the other Star Wars figures from Funko! Collect them all!

Star Wars I Love You. I Know.: Lessons in Love and Friendship

Say “I love you” to the Star Wars fan in your life with this collection of lessons in love and friendship from a galaxy far, far away.

Relationships can be complex–your dad could have turned to the dark side, your partner could be a princess, or your best friend might speak in more than 7 million forms of communication and never stop talking! This book shares some wise advice for romances, friendships, and family relationships from fan-favorite Star Wars characters such as Han and Leia, Rey and Kylo Ren, and Finn and Poe.

The perfect Valentine’s Day or anniversary gift for your scruffy-looking nerf herder, best friend or long-lost sibling, Star Wars: I Love You. I Know is a lighthearted guide to relationships, featuring quotes, classic moments, and characters from the Star Wars galaxy.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind word art print 11×17″ unframed

This print is made entirely out of words! The image shows Clem and Joel, formed with their quotes from Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. This is an 11×17″ image printed on archival quality paper. Please note this is a print only, unframed.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

In 1860 Baltimore, Benjamin is born with the physical appearance of a 70-year-old man, already capable of speech. His father Roger invites neighborhood boys to play with him and orders him to play with children’s toys, but Benjamin obeys only to please his father. At five, Benjamin is sent to kindergarten but is quickly withdrawn after he repeatedly falls asleep during child activities.

Atonement: A Novel

Ian McEwan’s symphonic novel of love and war, childhood and class, guilt and forgiveness provides all the satisfaction of a brilliant narrative and the provocation we have come to expect from this master of English prose.

On a hot summer day in 1935, thirteen-year-old Briony Tallis witnesses a moment’s flirtation between her older sister, Cecilia, and Robbie Turner, the son of a servant and Cecilia’s childhood friend. But Briony’ s incomplete grasp of adult motives–together with her precocious literary gifts–brings about a crime that will change all their lives. As it follows that crime’s repercussions through the chaos and carnage of World War II and into the close of the twentieth century, Atonement engages the reader on every conceivable level, with an ease and authority that mark it as a genuine masterpiece.

Pride And Prejudice Marvel Comic Book

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife… Tailored from the adored Jane Austen classic, Marvel Comics is proud to present Pride & Prejudice! Two-time Rita Award-Winner Nancy Butler and fan-favorite Hugo Petras faithfully adapt the whimsical tale of Lizzy Bennet and her loveable-if-eccentric family, as they navigate through tricky British social circles. Will Lizzy’s father manage to marry off her five daughters, despite his wife’s incessant nagging? And will Lizzy’s beautiful sister Jane marry the handsome, wealthy Mr. Bingley, or will his brooding friend Mr. Darcy stand between their happiness? Collects Pride & Prejudice #1-5.

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

When a failed nuclear fusion experiment results in an explosion that kills his wife, Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) is transformed into Dr. Octopus, a cyborg with deadly metal tentacles. Doc Ock blames Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) for the accident and seeks revenge. Meanwhile, Spidey’s alter ego, Peter Parker, faces fading powers and self-doubt. Complicating matters are his best friend’s (James Franco) hatred for Spider-Man and his true love’s (Kirsten Dunst) sudden engagement to another man.

Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm (1993)

Unmasking the Phantasm is just one of the twists in Batman: Mask of Phantasm, “one of the most imaginative films of the past year” (Chuck Rich, Westwood One). Only here will you discover all-new revelations about Batman’s past, his archrival the Joker and the most grueling battle of Batman’s life – the choice between his love of a beautiful woman and his vow to be the defender of right. Batman: Mask of Phantasm is a “mystery that is genuinely absorbing, suspenseful and moving” (Cincinnati Enquirer) and a film no fan should be without! Can the Dark Knight elude the police, capture the Phantasm and clear his name? Year: 1993 Director: Eric Radomski Starring: Kevin Conroy, Mark Hamill, Dana Delany, Hart Bochner, Abe Vigoda

Turquoise Teapot 6 Cup Pam Beesly Gift Jim Halpert The Office TV Christmas Teal

Kim’s gift for Pam from the classic TV series!

The Princess Bride: A Storybook to Color

Inconceivable? Not at all! Color your way through Florin to the Fire Swamps and back again, with The Princess Bride: A Storybook to Color! Just in time for the 30th anniversary of the beloved film, this adult coloring book features brand-new artwork by Rachel Curtis to enjoy and color “as you wish.”

Go head-over-heels tinting screaming eels. Paint that fink, Lord Humperdinck. Add some flair to the Pit of Despair, and then color up Wesley with Princess Buttercup. With more than 70 illustrations to color, this beautifully bound storybook is an adventurously entertaining celebration of The Princess Bride.

You’re A Fox X-Files Scully and Mulder Valentine / Anniversary Card

The truth is out there… You’re a fox!

GUND Superhero Bears Stuffed Animal Plush

GUND is ready to save the world with help from some of the DC Universe’s most powerful superheroes. This 12″ plush version of our Blaze teddy bear is dressed up as The Flash in an accurate costume sure to please comic book enthusiasts of all ages. As always, soft and high-quality plush ensures that this product will remain a favorite for years to come.

Say Anything (1989)

John Cusack stars as an underachiever who’s smitten with a valedictorian (Ione Skye).

High Fidelity

Rob is a pop music junkie who runs his own semi-failing record store. His girlfriend, Laura, has just left him for the guy upstairs, and Rob is both miserable and relieved. After all, could he have spent his life with someone who has a bad record collection? Rob seeks refuge in the company of the offbeat clerks at his store, who endlessly review their top five films; top five Elvis Costello songs; top five episodes of Cheers.

Rob tries dating a singer, but maybe it’s just that he’s always wanted to sleep with someone who has a record contract. Then he sees Laura again. And Rob begins to think that life with kids, marriage, barbecues, and soft rock CDs might not be so bad.

I Love You 3000 Necklace for Men Women – Iron Man Necklace, Tony Stark Arc Reactor Pendant

The dialogue between Iron Man and his daughter in Avengers: Endgame is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people. Although her father died, her father’s love is forever, and loves her three thousand times!

Phone Case Titanic – Draw Me Like One of Your French Girls

Binging with Babish: 100 Recipes Recreated from Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows

The internet cooking show Binging with Babish has taken YouTube by storm with views as high as 12 million per episode. For each video, Andrew Rea, a self-proclaimed movie and TV buff, teaches a recipe based on a favorite TV show or film, such as the babka from the classic Seinfeld episode, the beef bourguignon from Julie & Julia, or the timpano from Big Night. This cookbook includes these and other fan-favorite recipes. Some are so delicious that you’ll want to make them for dinner right away, like Bubba’s shrimp from Forrest Gump, while others can be saved for impressing a loved one—like the chocolate lava cake from Jon Favreau’s Chef, which the actor/director (who also wrote the foreword) asked to make during a guest appearance on Rea’s show. Complete with behind-the-scenes stories and never-seen-before photos, as well as answers to frequently asked fan questions, Binging with Babish is a must-have companion to the wildly popular YouTube show.

Tarantino XX: 8-Film Collection

Tarantino XX contains eight films chosen by Tarantino to illustrate the first 20 years of his career, featuring the films that helped define his early success, including Reservoir Dogs, True Romance, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill Vol. 1, Kill Bill Vol. 2, Death Proof and Inglourious Basterds. To complete the stunning high definition 10-disc set, the Tarantino XX: 8-Film Collection also features two discs with five hours of all-new bonus material, highlighted by a critics’ retrospective on Tarantino’s groundbreaking catalog of films and “20 Years of Filmmaking” that contains interviews with critics, stars and other masters of cinema.

La La Land: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Damien Chazelle, the eagerly awaited movie will open in Los Angeles and New York on December 9 and a wide opening on December 16. La La Land tells the story of Mia [Emma Stone], an aspiring actress, and Sebastian [Ryan Gosling], a dedicated jazz musician, who is struggling to make ends meet. Set in modern-day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

Moulin Rouge (2001)

The spectacular musical with Nicole Kidman as the star attraction in a Paris nightclub and Ewan McGregor as the man who falls for her.

4D Cityscape Game of Thrones (GOT) 3D Dragon Egg Puzzle Set – Viserion, Drogon, Rhaegal

Experience the world made popular by the epic HBO television series by assembling these unique, decorative pieces for your home or office. This 3-piece puzzle set by 4D Cityscape lets you hold a piece of Game of Thrones lore in the palm of your hands! The 3D Dragon Eggs Jigsaw Puzzle is made up of 180 slightly curved plastic pieces, to be assembled and presented in 360-degrees on the included display stand. This set includes all three dragon eggs: Drogon, Rhaegal and Viserion.

FreezerBoy (TM) Dry-Erase Whiteboard Refrigerator Magnets

Fun Fridge Magnets, Screen Size 16 inches by 12 inches

Removable – no fridge marks!

Fits on refrigerators of all sizes – Mini Fridges as well!

DRY ERASE FRIENDLY WHITEBOARD – washes right off! (Marker not included)

Set of 6 magnets

