Coronavirus, il report nell’area centrale: 99 nuovi positivi
Nell’area centrale oggi sono stati eseguiti 610 test. I dati emersi sono i seguenti: nuovi positivi 99 (65 a CZ; 1 a KR; 33 a VV). Eseguiti: CZ n. 458 (H 131, Territorio 288, Operatori 39, Rientri 0); KR 5 (H 0, Territorio 5, Operatori 0, Rientri 0); VV 147 (H 0, Territorio 147, Operatori 0, Rientri 0). Inoltre n. 97 noti positivi: 55 a CZ, 1 a KR e 33 a VV. Negativi n. 414. Test Antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali 165 (0 pos). Test Antigenici in immunofluorescenza: totali 1 (0 pos).