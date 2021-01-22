Coronavirus, il report nell’area centrale: 99 nuovi positivi

Coronavirus, il report nell’area centrale: 99 nuovi positivi
covid

Nell’area centrale oggi sono stati eseguiti 610 test.  I dati emersi sono i seguenti: nuovi positivi  99 (65 a CZ; 1 a KR; 33 a VV). Eseguiti: CZ n. 458 (H 131, Territorio 288, Operatori 39, Rientri 0); KR 5 (H 0, Territorio 5, Operatori 0, Rientri 0); VV 147 (H 0, Territorio 147, Operatori 0, Rientri 0). Inoltre n. 97 noti positivi: 55 a CZ, 1 a KR e 33 a VV. Negativi n. 414. Test Antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali 165 (0 pos). Test Antigenici in immunofluorescenza: totali 1 (0 pos).

Calendario delle vaccinazione per medici e rsa, i dubbi di Riccio

Ex scuola Maddalena, pubblicato il concorso di progettazione dei lavori

Ente fiera: sabato e domenica aperta al pubblico

I.C. Don Milani Sala e Scuola dell’Infanzia di Sala Campagnella: lezioni sospese per un caso di Covid 19

Condannato per reati in materia urbanistica: un arresto

La Regione, il finanziamento e il freno a mano tirato per lo sport

