Cosmic Sin Trailer Starring Bruce Willis & Frank Grillo

Cosmic Sin trailer starring Bruce Willis & Frank Grillo

Saban Films has released the official Cosmic Sin trailer for the upcoming sci-fi action movie starring Golden Globe winner Bruce Willis (Moonlighting, Die Hard, Pulp Fiction) and Frank Grillo (The Grey, Purge: Anarchy, Captain America: The Winter Soldier). Opening in theaters, On Demand, and On Digital on Friday, March 12, you can check out the trailer for the movie now in the player below along with the full poster!

RELATED: Exclusive Don’t Tell a Soul Clip Starring Rainn Wilson & Jack Dylan Grazer

Willis and Grillo star in the new epic sci-fi adventure set in the year 2524, four hundred years after humans started colonizing the outer planets. Retired Military General James Ford (Willis) is called back into service after soldiers on a remote planet are attacked by a hostile alien fleet. The threat against the human race escalates into an inevitable interstellar war. General Ford teams up with General Eron Ryle (Grillo) and a team of elite soldiers in a race to stop the imminent attack before it is too late.

The movie also stars Brandon Thomas Lee, Corey Large, Perrey Reeves, CJ Perry, Lochlyn Munro, Costas Mandylor, and Adelaide Kane.

RELATED: New Wrong Turn Reboot Trailer Sets VOD Release Date

Cosmic Sin is directed by Edward Drake who co-wrote the screenplay along with Corey Large.

The post Cosmic Sin Trailer Starring Bruce Willis & Frank Grillo appeared first on ComingSoon.net.