Covid 19, il report per l’area centrale: +39 nuovi casi positivi
Nell’area centrale oggi sono stati eseguiti 372  test.  I dati emersi sono i seguenti: nuovi positivi n. 39 (33 a CZ; 0 a KR;  6 a VV). Eseguiti: CZ n. 344 (H 112,  Territorio 186,  Operatori 45,  Rientri 1); KR  0 (H 0, Territorio 0, Operatori 0, Rientri 0); VV 28 (H 0,  Territorio 28, Operatori 0, Rientri 0). Inoltre n. 67 noti positivi: 63 a CZ, 0 a KR e 4 a VV. Negativi  n. 266. Test Antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali 14 (0 positivi). Test Antigenici in immunofluorescenza: totali 0 (0 pos).

