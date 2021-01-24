Covid 19, il report per l’area centrale: +39 nuovi casi positivi
Nell’area centrale oggi sono stati eseguiti 372 test. I dati emersi sono i seguenti: nuovi positivi n. 39 (33 a CZ; 0 a KR; 6 a VV). Eseguiti: CZ n. 344 (H 112, Territorio 186, Operatori 45, Rientri 1); KR 0 (H 0, Territorio 0, Operatori 0, Rientri 0); VV 28 (H 0, Territorio 28, Operatori 0, Rientri 0). Inoltre n. 67 noti positivi: 63 a CZ, 0 a KR e 4 a VV. Negativi n. 266. Test Antigenici rapidi immunocromatografici: totali 14 (0 positivi). Test Antigenici in immunofluorescenza: totali 0 (0 pos).