Cowboys Trailer: Steve Zahn Leads Tribeca Darling Drama

Ahead of its February virtual cinema and PVOD release, Samuel Goldwyn Films has unveiled the first trailer for the indie drama Cowboys led by Steve Zahn, which debuted to rave reviews at Tribeca and Outfest last year. The trailer and poster can be viewed below!

Zahn (Uncle Frank) stars as Troy, a troubled but well-intentioned father who has recently separated from his wife Sally. Aghast at Sally’s refusal to let their trans son Joe live as his authentic self, Troy runs off with Joe into the Montana wilderness. Meanwhile, police detective pursues them, but her resolve about the case is tested the more she learns about Joe’s family.

Alongside Zahn, the cast for the film includes Jillian Bell (Godmothered, The Night Before, Workaholics), Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale, The Leftovers, Rebecca), Sasha Knight in his debut role, Gary Farmer (First Cow, Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, The Dark Divide) and Chris Coy (The Walking Dead, The Deuce, The Killing of Two Lovers).

The film is written and directed by Anna Kerrigan in her first feature project since her 2010 debut, Five Days Gone, and is produced by Kerrigan alongside Gigi Graff (Catfight, Tyrel), Chris Parker (Palm Springs) and Dylan Sellers (Palm Springs, When the Bough Breaks) with Anil Baral (Die Hard With a Vengeance) and Alex Dong (Palm Springs) attached as executive producers.

Cowboys is set to hit virtual cinemas and PVOD on February 12.

