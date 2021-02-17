Craig Robinson-Led Untitled Comedy Gets Series Order at Peacock

Craig Robinson-led untitled comedy gets series order at Peacock

Peacock has officially given a 10-episode series order to Brooklyn Nine-Nine creators Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici’s upcoming comedy project which will be led by Craig Robinson (Hot Tub Time Machine). This news comes after a week since it was confirmed that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be concluding its run with the upcoming eighth season. This also marks Robinson’s first major TV project as the lead after over two years since starring in Fox’s supernatural sitcom Ghosted.

RELATED: Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson & Common to Lead New Superhero Film

Co-created by the duo, the series (previously titled as Killing It) will center on one man’s quest to achieve the American dream and will explore themes of class and capitalism, while also being about the hunting of really big snakes. Goor and Tredici are attached to the pen the script, which has already received a script-to-series commitment from Peacock, meaning it could bypass a pilot order and go straight-to-series should executives really like the script.

The 48-year-old comedian and musician first began working with Goor and Del Tredici on the hit Fox-turned-NBC police comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Doug Judy, aka The Pontiac Bandit, a recurring character who is both friend and nemesis to Andy Samberg’s Jake Peralta.

Goor and Del Tredici are set to executive produce the project alongside Robinson and his manager Mark Schulman of 3 Arts, who previously worked with the star on the short-lived Fox supernatural comedy Ghosted and NBC sitcom Mr. Robinson.

RELATED: Samberg, Siara, Hawley & Stiller Unite for Apple Sci-Fi Comedy

The potential series is currently set up at Universal Television, where the Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator currently has an overall deal and is also developing a single-camera comedy entitled Grand Crew for NBC, with the pilot looking to film this fall when the situation is safe to do so.

(Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix)

The post Craig Robinson-Led Untitled Comedy Gets Series Order at Peacock appeared first on ComingSoon.net.