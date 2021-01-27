Crisis Trailer: Gary Oldman Takes on the Opioid Crisis

Crisis trailer: Gary Oldman takes on the opioid crisis

Quiver Distribution has released the official trailer for their upcoming drama thriller titled Crisis, featuring Oscar winner Gary Oldman as his character deals with the opioids crisis by trying to take down the drug company that is supplying it. Also starring Golden Globe-nominees Evangeline Lilly (Ant Man and the Wasp) and Armie Hammer (Call Me By Your Name), The film will hit theaters on February 26, and will arrive on digital and on VOD on March 5. Check out the video in the player below!

An intense thriller set against the backdrop of the opioid epidemic, Crisis features three interwoven stories that highlight the greed, violence and tragedy of the drug war. A drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation, an architect recovering from an oxycodone addiction tracks down the truth behind her son’s disappearance and a university professor battles unexpected revelations about his employer, a pharmaceutical giant bringing a new “non-addictive” painkiller to market.

The film will be led by an all-star cast that includes Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly, Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez, and Luke Evans. It will also feature Lily-Rose Depp and Scott Mescudi.

Crisis is written and directed by Nicholas Jarecki. It is produced by Jarecki, and Cassian Elwes through their Green Room Films banner. Michael Suppes, Tony Hsieh, Douglas Urbanski, Mohammed Al Turki, Lisa Wilson, William Rosenfeld and Sam Slater along with Kean Cronin, Robert Kapp and Samuel Reich serving as executive producers.

