Critics Choice Awards 2020: tutti i vincitori

Ecco tutti i vincitori del Critics Choice Awards 2020, evento in cui si è distinto Quentin Tarantino, che ha portato a casa il premio per il miglior film (C’era una volta a Hollywood) e la migliore sceneggiatura, e che potrebbe essere il front runner per la corsa agli Oscar, che comincerà tra poche ore con l’annuncio delle nomination.

MOVIES

BEST PICTURE

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (WINNER)

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Parasite”

“Uncut Gems”

BEST ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker” (WINNER)

Antonio Banderas – “Pain and Glory”

Robert De Niro – “The Irishman”

Leonardo DiCaprio – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”

Eddie Murphy – “Dolemite Is My Name”

Adam Sandler – “Uncut Gems”

BEST ACTRESS

Renée Zellweger – “Judy” (WINNER)

Awkwafina – “The Farewell”

Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women”

Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (WINNER)

Willem Dafoe – “The Lighthouse”

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino – “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern – “Marriage Story” (WINNER)

Scarlett Johansson – “Jojo Rabbit”

Jennifer Lopez – “Hustlers”

Florence Pugh – “Little Women”

Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”

Zhao Shuzhen – “The Farewell”

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Roman Griffin Davis – “Jojo Rabbit” (WINNER)

Julia Butters – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Noah Jupe – “Honey Boy”

Thomasin McKenzie – “Jojo Rabbit”

Shahadi Wright Joseph – “Us”

Archie Yates – “Jojo Rabbit”

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

“The Irishman” (WINNER)

“Bombshell”

“Knives Out”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

BEST DIRECTOR

Sam Mendes – “1917” (WINNER – TIE)

Bong Joon Ho – “Parasite” (WINNER – TIE)

Noah Baumbach – “Marriage Story”

Greta Gerwig – “Little Women”

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – “Uncut Gems”

Martin Scorsese – “The Irishman”

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (WINNER)

Noah Baumbach – “Marriage Story”

Rian Johnson – “Knives Out”

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – “Parasite”

Lulu Wang – “The Farewell”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Greta Gerwig – “Little Women” (WINNER)

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony McCarten – “The Two Popes”

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – “Joker”

Taika Waititi – “Jojo Rabbit”

Steven Zaillian – “The Irishman”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Roger Deakins – “1917” (WINNER)

Jarin Blaschke – “The Lighthouse”

Phedon Papamichael – “Ford v Ferrari”

Rodrigo Prieto – “The Irishman”

Robert Richardson – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Lawrence Sher – “Joker”

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (WINNER)

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – “Joker”

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – “1917”

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – “Little Women”

Lee Ha Jun – “Parasite”

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – “The Irishman”

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – “Downton Abbey”

BEST EDITING

Lee Smith – “1917” (WINNER)

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – “Uncut Gems”

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – “Ford v Ferrari”

Yang Jinmo – “Parasite”

Fred Raskin – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Thelma Schoonmaker – “The Irishman”

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – “Dolemite Is My Name” (WINNER)

Julian Day – “Rocketman”

Jacqueline Durran – “Little Women”

Arianne Phillips – “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – “The Irishman”

Anna Robbins – “Downton Abbey”

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

“Bombshell” (WINNER)

“Dolemite Is My Name”

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Avengers: Endgame” (WINNER)

“1917”

“Ad Astra”

“The Aeronauts”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Toy Story 4” (WINNER)

“Abominable”

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Missing Link”

BEST ACTION MOVIE

“Avengers: Endgame” (WINNER)

“1917”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

“Spider-Man: Far From Home”

BEST COMEDY

“Dolemite Is My Name” (WINNER)

“Booksmart”

“The Farewell”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Knives Out”

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

“Us” (WINNER)

“Ad Astra”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“Midsommar”

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

“Parasite” (WINNER)

“Atlantics”

“Les Misérables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

BEST SONG

“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – “Wild Rose” (WINNER – TIE)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – “Rocketman” (WINNER – TIE)

“I’m Standing With You” – “Breakthrough”

“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen II”

“Speechless” – “Aladdin”

“Spirit” – “The Lion King”

“Stand Up” – “Harriet”

BEST SCORE

Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Joker” (WINNER)

Michael Abels – “Us”

Alexandre Desplat – “Little Women”

Randy Newman – “Marriage Story”

Thomas Newman – “1917”

Robbie Robertson – “The Irishman”

TELEVISION

DRAMA SERIES

“Succession” (HBO) (WINNER)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“David Makes Man” (OWN)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

“Pose” (FX)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Watchmen” (HBO)

ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeremy Strong – “Succession” (HBO) (WINNER)

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Mike Colter – “Evil” (CBS)

Paul Giamatti – “Billions” (Showtime)

Kit Harington – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Freddie Highmore – “The Good Doctor” (ABC)

Tobias Menzies – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Billy Porter – “Pose” (FX)

ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Regina King – “Watchmen” (HBO) (WINNER)

Christine Baranski – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Jodie Comer – “Killing Eve” (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman – “Big Little” Lies (HBO)

Mj Rodriguez – “Pose” (FX)

Sarah Snook – “Succession” (HBO)

Zendaya – “Euphoria” (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Billy Crudup – “The Morning Show” (Apple) (WINNER)

Asante Blackk – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Asia Kate Dillon – “Billions” (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Justin Hartley – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Delroy Lindo – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson – “Watchmen” (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jean Smart – “Watchmen” (HBO) (WINNER)

Helena Bonham Carter – “The Crown” (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie – “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Laura Dern – “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Audra McDonald – “The Good Fight” (CBS All Access)

Meryl Streep – “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – “This Is Us” (NBC)

COMEDY SERIES

“Fleabag” (Amazon) (WINNER)

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

“Mom” (CBS)

“One Day at a Time” (Netflix)

“Pen15” (Hulu)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader – “Barry” (HBO) (WINNER)

Ted Danson – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Walton Goggins – “The Unicorn” (CBS)

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Paul Rudd – “Living with Yourself” (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin – “Sherman’s Showcase” (IFC)

Ramy Youssef – “Ramy” (Hulu)

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – “Fleabag” (Amazon) (WINNER)

Christina Applegate – “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Alison Brie – “GLOW” (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Kirsten Dunst – “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep” (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andrew Scott – “Fleabag” (Amazon) (WINNER)

Andre Braugher – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan – “Barry” (HBO)

William Jackson Harper – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Daniel Levy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Nico Santos – “Superstore” (NBC)

Henry Winkler – “Barry” (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon) (WINNER)

D’Arcy Carden – “The Good Place” (NBC)

Sian Clifford – “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – “GLOW” (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – “One Day at a Time” (Netflix)

Annie Murphy – “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop)

Molly Shannon – “The Other Two” (Comedy Central)

LIMITED SERIES

“When They See Us” (Netflix) (WINNER)

“Catch-22” (Hulu)

“Chernobyl” (HBO)

“Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

“The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)

“Unbelievable” (Netflix)

“Years and Years” (HBO)

TV MOVIE

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix) (WINNER)

“Brexit” (HBO)

“Deadwood: The Movie” (HBO)

“Guava Island” (Amazon)

“Native Son” (HBO)

“Patsy & Loretta” (Lifetime)

ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jharrel Jerome – “When They See Us” (Netflix) (WINNER)

Christopher Abbott – “Catch-22” (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali – “True Detective” (HBO)

Russell Crowe – “The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)

Jared Harris – “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Sam Rockwell – “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

Noah Wyle – “The Red Line” (CBS)

ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michelle Williams – “Fosse/Verdon” (FX) (WINNER)

Kaitlyn Dever – “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway – “Modern Love” (Amazon)

Megan Hilty – “Patsy & Loretta” (Lifetime)

Joey King – “The Act” (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller – “Patsy & Loretta” (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever – “Unbelievable” (Netflix)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Stellan Skarsgård – “Chernobyl” (HBO) (WINNER)

Asante Blackk – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

George Clooney – “Catch-22” (Hulu)

John Leguizamo – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Dev Patel – “Modern Love” (Amazon)

Jesse Plemons – “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie” (Netflix)

Russell Tovey – “Years and Years” (HBO)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Toni Collette – “Unbelievable” (Netflix) (WINNER)

Patricia Arquette – “The Act” (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Niecy Nash – “When They See Us” (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley – “Fosse/Verdon” (FX)

Emma Thompson – “Years and Years” (HBO)

Emily Watson – “Chernobyl” (HBO)

ANIMATED SERIES

“BoJack Horseman” (Netflix) (WINNER)

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” (Netflix)

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” (Netflix)

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

“Undone” (Amazon)

TALK SHOW

“The Late Late Show with James Corden” (CBS) (WINNER – TIE)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC) (WINNER – TIE)

“Desus & Mero” (Showtime)

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBC)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

COMEDY SPECIAL

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’” (ABC) (WINNER)

“Amy Schumer: Growing” (Netflix)

“Jenny Slate: Stage Fright” (Netflix)

“Ramy Youssef: Feelings” (HBO)

“Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby” (Netflix)

“Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia” (Netflix)

“Wanda Sykes: Not Normal” (Netflix)

