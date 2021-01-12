Croods: A New Age was the big streaming winner this week on Vudu and FandangoNOW’s charts, bumping Christopher Nolan’s Tenet from the top spot to No. 4 on both lists, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hillary Swank thriller Fatale landed in the top five on either list in its debut week; and even reached No. 2 on FandangoNOW.
RELATED: Wonder Woman Stays On Top of the Weekend Box Office
Elsewhere, Greenland held steady at No. 3 while Shadow in the Cloud sat right behind Croods on Vudu and just below Tenet on FandangoNOW. Love and Monsters managed to linger in the bottom three on both lists just above Mulan and Unhinged on Vudu’s list and below Let Him Go and Freaky on FandangoNOW.
Vudu’s Top Ten
The Croods: A New Age
Shadow in the Cloud
Greenland
Tenet
Fatale
Honest Thief
The War With Grandpa
Love and Monsters
Mulan
Unhinged
FandangoNOW’s Top Ten
The Croods: A New Age
Fatale
Greenland
Tenet
Shadow in the Cloud
Honest Thief
The War With Grandpa
Let Him Go
Freaky
Love and Monsters
The post Croods Tops Vudu & FandangoNOW Streaming Lists appeared first on ComingSoon.net.
Meanwhile, Tenet continues to trend backwards…
The post Croods Tops Vudu & FandangoNOW Streaming Lists appeared first on ComingSoon.net.
Jeff Ames