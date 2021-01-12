Croods Tops Vudu & FandangoNOW Streaming Lists

Croods: A New Age was the big streaming winner this week on Vudu and FandangoNOW’s charts, bumping Christopher Nolan’s Tenet from the top spot to No. 4 on both lists, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hillary Swank thriller Fatale landed in the top five on either list in its debut week; and even reached No. 2 on FandangoNOW.

Elsewhere, Greenland held steady at No. 3 while Shadow in the Cloud sat right behind Croods on Vudu and just below Tenet on FandangoNOW. Love and Monsters managed to linger in the bottom three on both lists just above Mulan and Unhinged on Vudu’s list and below Let Him Go and Freaky on FandangoNOW.

Vudu’s Top Ten

The Croods: A New Age

Shadow in the Cloud

Greenland

Tenet

Fatale

Honest Thief

The War With Grandpa

Love and Monsters

Mulan

Unhinged

FandangoNOW’s Top Ten

The Croods: A New Age

Fatale

Greenland

Tenet

Shadow in the Cloud

Honest Thief

The War With Grandpa

Let Him Go

Freaky

Love and Monsters

