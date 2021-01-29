CS Collectibles: Darkseid, Harley Quinn, Killmonger & More!

CS Collectibles: Darkseid, Harley Quinn, Killmonger & More!

Hello and welcome to the latest edition of CS Collectibles, ComingSoon.net’s newest weekly column that brings you the best in premium collectibles! Find out all the latest on statues, figures, posters, cards, eBay deals, Amazon deals & much more below!

News

The Eighth Immortal & Future State: Batman Superman – Feat. Gem Mint | The Comics Haul https://t.co/FFHZMCfG7V — SideshowCollectibles (@collectsideshow) January 28, 2021

Sideshow

Stop! Mallet time!

When it comes to making a Daddy’s Lil Monster of an impression, Harley Quinn has the right tool for the job – one magnificent mallet.

Sideshow and Ikon Collectables are proud to present a stunning replica of the Suicide Squad antiheroine’s skull splittin’ weapon, a solid wood mallet that’ll make you an honorary member of the team.

Modeled after the prop from the 2016 Suicide Squad movie starring Margot Robbie as everyone’s favorite slice of Pumpkin Pie, this replica features Harley’s distinctive scrawl and a demonic grin on the smashing surface.

Harley Quinn Mallet DC Comics Replica – $215.00

from: Sideshow Inc.

Sideshow and Storm Collectibles present the Darkseid 1:12 Action Figure!

A being of pure hate incarnate, the lord of Apokolips Darkseid, demands the total subjugation of all existence. His merciless obsession has left a wake of suffering and obliteration as he seeks the Anti-Life Equation. With his invincible body, limitless strength, army of Parademons, and the annihilating power of his Omega Beams, Darkseid is not only a threat to this world, but to every world within reach.

Add this to your collection today!

Darkseid DC Comics Action Figure – $105.00

from: Sideshow Inc.

Diamond Select

Royal Selangor Hand Finished Marvel Collection Pewter Limited Edition Colossus Victorious Statue Gift. Beautifully detailed, the rich texture of his uniform is meticulously hand-finished and detailed, allowing for a combination of a brilliant shine on seamless craftsmanship. Virtually indestructible, the X-Man makes short work of a mutant-hunting Sentinel, roaring in victory as he steps from its wreckage, victorious.

Purchase Royal Selangor Hand Finished Marvel Collection Pewter Limited Edition Colossus Victorious Statue Gift

A Diamond Select Toys release! Ready when you are, Mistah J.! Legendary artist Joseph Michael liner takes on legendary trickster Harley Quinn, and the result is fantastic! This all-new 9-inch PVC diorama of Harley shows her in her new costume, wielding a revolver in one hand and a come-hither gaze in her eye. Cast in high-grade plastic, this PVC diorama features detailed sculpting and paint applications and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Sculpted by Sam Greenwell.

Purchase DIAMOND SELECT TOYS DC Gallery: Harley Quinn Rebirth PVC Figure

Mondo

Sideshow and Mondo present the Iron Giant Mondo Mecha Figure!

The first in the MONDO MECHA collection (a line of highly articulated robot figures), The Iron Giant features more articulation than any previous Iron Giant figure we’ve offered! He stands approx. 12.5″ tall, with 35+ points of articulation, and a lot of interchangeable hands, heads, and accessories!

Start your MONDO MECHA collection with one of the most beloved robots of all time!

Iron Giant The Iron Giant Collectible Figure – $200.00

from: Sideshow Inc.

A life-sized replica of the wayward piece of The Iron Giant, designed exactly as seen in the film. The Bolt is 6.5 inches in length, with authentic details that ensure the Giant will be coming to your door searching for it at any moment. Now in its most affordable version, it’s the perfect-sized home piece to show that there’s always hope for the future.

Iron Giant Bolt The Iron Giant Life-Size Replica – $35.00

from: Sideshow Inc.

Iron Studios

Sideshow and Iron Studios are proud to announce the latest from the Battle Diorama Series Art Scale 1:10 line – Harry Potter! The Harry Potter Art Scale Statue is a limited edition and comes with a detailed hand-painted base.

Don’t miss your chance to add the boy who lived to your collection!

Harry Potter Harry Potter 1:10 Scale Statue – $110.00

from: Sideshow Inc.

Sideshow and Iron Studios present the Triceratops Deluxe 1:10 Art Scale Dioramafrom Jurassic Park. Based on the likeness of the dinosaur and actors from the film, this limited edition polystone statue is hand-painted and includes a base.

Spare no expense! This limited edition art scale Diorama is a must-have for any Jurassic Park fan to add to his or her collection!

Triceratops Deluxe Jurassic Park 1:10 Scale Statue – $900.00

from: Sideshow Inc.

Prime 1 Studios

“Stay down! If I wanted you dead, I’d have done it already!”

Sideshow and Prime 1 Studio present Superman (Black Suit version) from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Superman is crafted in 1:2 scale with attention to detail and likeness, standing around 42 inches tall. The ultimate Superman piece for all fans!

Fearing the actions of a god-like super hero left unchecked, Gotham City’s own formidable, forceful vigilante takes on Metropolis’s most revered, modern-day savior, while the world wrestles with what sort of hero it really needs. And with Batman and Superman at war with one another, a new threat quickly arises, putting mankind in greater danger than it’s ever known before…

Don’t miss out on adding the Superman Black Suit Version Statue to your DC collection!

Superman (Black Suit Version) DC Comics Statue – $2,299.00

from: Sideshow Inc.

“People said the Age of Heroes would never come again.”

Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the Wonder Woman from Justice League! Before she was Wonder Woman, she was the princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. In modern times, she works as an antiquities dealer at the Louvre Museum as Diana Prince. Shortly after the Justice League team assembled, Wonder Woman contributes to the successful offensive against Steppenwolf, forcing the alien invasion into retreat. Following this, Wonder Woman finally reveals herself to the world, becoming an official superheroine.

Justice League is superhero film based on the DC Comics characters of the same name and it is the Fifth installment in the DC Extended Universe.

Wonder Woman DC Comics Statue – $949.00

from: Sideshow Inc.

PCS Collectibles

“Everything I touch is food for my hunger. My hunger for power!”

Sideshow and PCS Collectibles present the Megatron G1 Museum Scale Statue.

The Megatron G1 Museum Scale Statue measures 24.5” tall, as the ruthless robotic leader stands on top of a Cybertronian environmental base complete with the Decepticon insignia. Aiming his fusion cannon, Megatron is ready to tackle the Autobot insurgents that stand in his way.

Megatron features an incredibly unique paint application, meticulously designed to capture the iconic animated appearance of the Generation 1 Transformers. The Megatron G1 Museum Scale Statue is detailed in grey and black tones with red accents to evoke the classic two-dimensional artwork in a three-dimensional form.

The Exclusive Edition of the Megatron G1 Museum Scale Statue includes a number of alternate display pieces allowing you to upgrade Megatron in your collection. Deploy the Decepticon’s Energon mace with alternate left and right hands for holding his spiked weapon and give Megatron some extra attitude with an additional smirking portrait.

Conquer your Transformers collection with the Megatron G1 Museum Scale Statue from PCS Collectibles today!

Megatron Transformers Statue – $800.00

from: Sideshow Inc.

“Don’t expect any sympathy!”

Cammy has undergone many changes throughout her video game career, but none are as distinct as when she switched costumes with Crime Boss, M.Bison and rose to become the Dictator of Shadaloo in Super Street Fighter IV! Pop Culture Shock Collectibles is proud to debut the Exclusive Shadaloo Cammy (Dictator) 1:4 Mixed Media Statue.

The Pop Culture Shock Exclusive Shadaloo Cammy (Dictator) includes a detachable fabric cape with wire to enable many pose variations, as well as a swap-out torso, signed Certificate of Authenticity and is limited to only 275 pieces worldwide!

Shadaloo Cammy Dictator Street Fighter Statue – $410.00

from: Sideshow Inc.

Hot Toys

“Thanos did exactly what he said he was going to do. He wiped out fifty percent of all living creatures.”

Sideshow and Hot Toys present the Thanos Sixth Scale Collectible Figure from Avengers: Endgame.

In the wake of Avengers: Infinity War, fans will find the remaining Avengers more determined than ever in this highly anticipated blockbuster, as they are eager to save lives and make things right after the super intelligent, calculating and fierce warlord Thanos succeeded in his goal of collecting all six Infinity Stones and eradicating half of the universe.

Skillfully crafted based on the appearance of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, this highly detailed figure features two newly painted head sculpts capturing the Mad Titan’s serious and angry facial expression with movie-accurate likeness. The sixth scale collectible figure also features a specially designed muscular body showing detailed skin texture and tendons, full body armor with trim details and weathering effects, a sixth scale Infinity Gauntlet equipped with LED light up function and matching interchangeable hands mounted with all six Infinity Stones, a helmet attachable on both head sculpts, a heavy double-bladed sword, and a character-themed figure base.

Welcome the warlord to your Marvel collection and bring balance to the universe!

Thanos Marvel Sixth Scale Figure – $415.00

from: Sideshow Inc.

“The world’s going to start over and I’m going to be on top.”

The latest blockbuster by Marvel Studios, Black Panther, has taken the world by storm! In this exciting new film, Erik Killmonger, a dissident member from Wakanda is a militant villain who vied with Black Panther for the throne.

Following the launch of the Black Panther collectible figurine, Hot Toys is thrilled to present today the first cousin of King T’Challa, Erik Killmonger in sixth scale collectible figure.

The screen–accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger in the film featuring two interchangeable heads which include a newly sculpted unmasked head sculpt with authentic likeness and all-new masked head with fangs and highly detailed textures, a newly developed muscular body, skillfully tailored Golden Jaguar suit with remarkable tailoring and golden accents, detail recreation of Erik Killmonger’s weapons, and a specially designed movie-themed figure stand!

Now is the time to add the collectible figure of Black Panther’s formidable adversary, Erik Killmonger to your expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe collection!

Erik Killmonger Marvel Sixth Scale Figure – $235.00

from: Sideshow Inc.

Super7

Wyatt and Gary’s dreamy creation, Lisa, knows how to bring out someone’s inner beauty; or in the case of Chet, whatever the opposite of that is. Let this Weird Science Toad Chet 3.75” ReAction Figure serve as a reminder to would-be bullies that karma can come back to bite them in their wrinkly, green butt.

Purchase Super7 Weird Science 3.75″ Reaction Figure – Toad Chet (Movie Accurate)

Cowabunga! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles join Super7’s 3.75-inch ReAction Figure world! Space Cadet Raphael comes in his Ninja Space Suit on a card back featuring brand new art by Turbopork.

Purchase SUPER7 TMNTW02-SCR-02 Reaction Figure

Loot Crate

Get a surprise bundle of collectibles and gear from your favorite movies, TV shows, games, comics, and more delivered to your door every month!

Click here to order!

Wizards of the Coast

Battle through the brutal Viking world of #MTGKaldheim in Magic’s most metal set ever. The time has come. pic.twitter.com/8Y17Nh1gUC — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) January 27, 2021

Click here to purchase Zendikar Rising Draft Booster Box!

Click here to purchase Zendikar Rising Bundle!

Click here to purchase Ikoria!

Click here to purchase Core 2021!

Click here to purchase the Kaldheim Collector Booster Box!

Click here to purchase the Kaldheim Set Booster Box!

Click here to purchase the Kaldheim Draft Booster Box!

Click here to purchase the Kaldheim Bundle!

What do you think of CS Collectibles so far? Let us know in the comments below!

The post CS Collectibles: Darkseid, Harley Quinn, Killmonger & More! appeared first on ComingSoon.net.