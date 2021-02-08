CS Collectibles: Jabba, Storm, Optimus Prime & More!

CS Collectibles: Jabba, Storm, Optimus Prime & More!

Hello and welcome to the latest edition of CS Collectibles, ComingSoon.net’s newest weekly column that brings you the best in premium collectibles! Find out all the latest on statues, figures, posters, cards, eBay deals, Amazon deals & much more below!

NEWS

Hot Toys doing Batman Forever figures is as sure a sign as any that the tide has turned pic.twitter.com/kgCZ7DMqy7 — Spencer Perry (@TheSpencerPerry) February 2, 2021

Have you checked out DST’s Reward Program!? Check out https://t.co/VjD6xCZavD to find out ways to earn and redeem Reward Gems! #DiamondSelectToys #RewardsProgram pic.twitter.com/FkSnGGCW9u — Diamond Select Toys (@CollectDST) February 4, 2021

Sideshow

“The Force will be with you. Always.”

Sideshow presents the Star Wars: Collecting a Galaxy- The Art of Sideshow deluxe hardcover book, written by Samuel C. Spitale with a foreword by Phil Tippett.

Explore every corner of the Star Wars galaxy with a behind-the-scenes look at how Sideshow conceptualizes and creates its luxury sculptures and figures that immortalize fan-favorite Star Wars characters in a wide range of collectible formats. This deluxe 348-page hardcover celebrates all of the intricate planning and artistry that goes into capturing the true essence of each iconic character, ensuring that fans have access to the most faithful, imaginative, and thorough representations of their favorite heroes, villains, and creatures like never before.

From passionate artists to eager fans, Star Wars: Collecting a Galaxy- The Art of Sideshow details the galactic journey a Star Wars collectible takes to get to collectors worldwide, with never-before-seen pre-production artwork to progressions from the sculpting and design teams, as well as the dynamic and dramatic photography that spotlights the physical presence and power of each collectible.

For fans and collectors of every generation, this is the ultimate celebration of Sideshow’s ongoing journey into the Star Wars galaxy. Bring home the Star Wars: Collecting a Galaxy- The Art of Sideshow deluxe hardcover book today!

Star Wars: Collecting a Galaxy – The Art of Sideshow Sideshow Collectibles Book – $55.00

from: Sideshow Inc.

“There will be no bargain, my young Jedi. I shall enjoy watching you die.”

The illustrious Jabba bids you welcome! Sideshow is thrilled to present the Jabba the Hutt and Throne Deluxe Sixth Scale Figure set for your Star Wars figure collection.

Based on his famously grotesque appearance in Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi, this Deluxe Sixth Scale Figure Set features a detailed likeness of Jabba the Hutt , measuring an intimidating 13.25” tall and over 29” wide. This sixth scale legendary crime lord is highly customizable- if we told you half the accessories he includes, you would probably short circuit!

Jabba the Hutt includes a variety of swappable features, allowing you to craft your perfect pose for the nefarious gangster. Jabba has a set of sleeping eyes, a set of open eyes, and a set of wide eyes for surveying his palace. He can be displayed with a closed mouth, open mouth, or an open mouth with his tongue exposed, and the figure includes a pair of resting arms, one right pointing arm, and one left arm with a gripping hand.

What would a palace be without a court jester? The Jabba the Hutt and Throne Deluxe Sixth Scale Figure Set includes a figure with the detailed likeness of Salacious Crumb the cackling Kowakian monkey-lizard. Salacious Crumb has articulated arms, and includes right and left crossed legs, and right and left relaxed legs for sitting on his fabric pillow. He also includes an alternate open mouth head, for recreating his famous raucous laughter.

Jabba’s Throne base is an extremely detailed environment as seen in his palace during Return of the Jedi. It includes a removable hookah with a pipe, as well as an aquarium with a non-removable Klatooine paddy frog.

As Jabba’s favorite snack, this deluxe set includes an additional Klatooine paddy frog, along with three cups and one plate of food. The throne environment also includes one fur-like rug, one leather-like rug, and nine ornamental pillows with varied designs and textures, all of which can be arranged in any configuration along the base.

We will take you to Jabba now! Add the Jabba the Hutt and Throne Deluxe Sixth Scale Figure Set to your galaxy of Star Wars collectibles today!

Jabba the Hutt and Throne Deluxe Star Wars Sixth Scale Figure – $795.00

from: Sideshow Inc.

I know.

Unlike the Empire, Sideshow has a long history of working with carbonite which is why we are able to bring collectors the latest addition to our ever-expanding line of Star Wars collectible Sixth Scale figures – Han Solo in Carbonite.

The Han Solo in Carbonite Sixth Scale Figure manages to capture (HA…get it?) the heart-stopping moment when we thought our favorite scruffy-looking nerf herder might be doomed forever.

Multiple display options allow the carbonite slab to be positioned both horizontally, as it is moved through a Bespin hallway, and vertically, as it rests in the freezing chamber. The base includes swappable floor decos to simulate either scene, the somber exit from Bespin or the dramatic carbon chamber confrontation. Illumination in the base and along the carbon slab control panel completes the impressively detailed Star Wars Figure presentation.

Han Solo in Carbonite Star Wars Sixth Scale Figure – $249.99

from: Sideshow Inc.

Diamond Select (Amazon)

A Diamond Select Toys release! The goddess of the X-Men rises from a swirling cloud in this all-new Gallery Diorama! Measuring approximately 11.5 inches tall this sculpture of Ororo Munroe, a.k.a. Storm, is made of high-quality PVC and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Caesar, sculpted by Alejandro Pereira.

Purchase DIAMOND SELECT TOYS Marvel Gallery: Storm PVC Figure

A Diamond Select Toys release! He’s the best there is at what he does, and he’s a Legend in 3D! This half-scale bust of Wolverine is based on his appearance in Marvel Comics, and measures approximately 10 inches tall. Featuring detailed sculpting and paint applications, he is limited to only 1,000 pieces, and comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella.

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS Marvel: Wolverine Legends in 3-Dimensions 1:2 Scale Bust, Multicolor, 10 inches

Mondo

“Everything small is just a smaller version of something big.” – Finn

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of Cartoon Network’s beloved animated series Adventure Time and the release of Adventure Time: Distant Lands, Sideshow and Mondo are proud to bring you this Adventure Time Statue featuring Finn with his best friend and adopted brother, the magical dog Jake!

Adventure Time Jake and Finn Adventure Time Polystone Statue – $250.00

from: Sideshow Inc.

Sideshow and Mondo present the Gordon Freeman Sixth Scale Figure!

Half-Life 2 has been hailed as one of the best first-person shooters of all time, and its silent protagonist, Gordon Freeman, a gaming icon.

Available for the first time in 1:6 scale, Gordon Freeman features his iconic armor, fabric undersuit, 25+ points of articulation, multiple switch-out hands, various weapons, and his Gravity Gun with a light-up feature!

Gordon Freeman Half-Life 2 Sixth Scale Figure – $200.00

from: Sideshow Inc.

Iron Studios

Sideshow and Iron Studios are proud to announce the latest from the Battle Diorama Series Art Scale 1:10 line – Iron Man Illusion Deluxe! Based on the terrifying Iron Man Illusion from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, this polystone statue is hand-painted and limited edition.

Spider-Man: Far From Home fans, don’t miss your chance to add Iron Man Illusion Deluxe Statue to your collection!

Iron Man Illusion Deluxe Marvel 1:10 Scale Statue – $190.00

from: Sideshow Inc.

Sideshow and Iron Studios are proud to announce the latest from the Battle Diorama Series Art Scale 1:10 line – Captain America 2023! Based on the likeness of the hero from the film Avengers: Endgame, Captain America 2023 comes with a fully detailed base that can be connected to the Endgame Battle Diorama Series.

Marvel fans, don’t miss your chance to add Captain America to your collection!

Captain America 2023 Marvel 1:10 Scale Statue – $125.00

from: Sideshow Inc.

Prime 1 Studios

“LET’S ROLL.”

Sideshow and Prime 1 Studio are proud to present the Jetpower Optimus Prime from Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. Transformers (ROTF) is a 2009 science fiction action film. It is the sequel to 2007’s Transformers, as well as the second installment in the live-action Transformers film series. Jetpower Optimus Prime is the upgraded form of Optimus Prime with Jetfire’s parts. In this form, Optimus possess various weapons, including a cannon on his arm, a machine gun, at least one of his swords from his normal mode, and both afterburners on his back which can fire massive energy blasts as well.

Jetpower Optimus Prime Transformers Statue – $3,199.00

from: Sideshow Inc.

Sideshow and Prime 1 Studio are excited to present the Superman Black Version Statue! This is the Black Suit Version of Superman, without his iconic Red and Blue costume. There are three alternate heads to choose from to display: long hair, long hair with beard, and short hair with beard. This 1:3 Scale Superman Black Version statue measures almost 42 inches tall with a rotation mechanism on the pillar of the base which can be displayed in any direction. Don’t miss out to add the Superman Black Suit Version Statue to your DC collection!

PCS Collectibles

“Bow down before my Psycho Power!” M. Bison is the personification of evil in the Street Fighter universe. As the founder of the evil criminal organization Shadaloo, Bison deals in everything from drug trafficking to bizarre genetic experiments in an effort to increase his physical and political power. In Street Fighter V Bison launches the Seven Black Moons into orbit, supernatural satellites that feed on human suffering and convert it to Psycho Power, making Bison more powerful than ever before! Only the combined efforts of Ryu and the other world warriors are enough to stop Bison’s evil plan and avoid Armageddon. Even in defeat, Bison warns, “We’re not done”, foreshadowing his inevitable return to power. Sideshow and PCS Collectibles are proud to unveil the Street Fighter V M. Bison Quarter Scale Ultra Statue. This incredible piece features a Psycho Drive base literally overflowing with Psycho Power via a LED lighted base as well as LED eyes and a signed certificate of Authenticity!

The Most Malicious Machine in Gaming! When the Lin Kuei grandmasters grew frustrated with the performance of their clan, they opted to convert their ninja into ruthless cybernetic assassins, devoid of emotional weakness. But first, they produced three prototypes. Allow us to present… LK-9T9. Designation: SEKTOR, the first to volunteer, with enhanced strength and stamina. His first mission? Hunt down and destroy the traitorous renegade, Sub-Zero. Pop Culture Shock Collectibles proudly presents their first 1:4 scale statues of Netherealm’s merciless killer cyborgs!

Hot Toys

Star Wars fans worldwide are anxiously awaiting for the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In this ultimate episode of the epic Skywalker saga, a group of specialized Stormtroopers of the First Order called the Jet Troopers will soar into battle equipped with agile rocket packs.

Sideshow and Hot Toys present the Jet Trooper Sixth Scale Collectible Figure!

The highly-accurate collectible Star Wars figure is specially crafted based on the image of a First Order Jet Trooper in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This specialized trooper features a newly refined helmet and armor, a highly detailed jetpack, beautifully tailored fabric under-suit, a highly-detailed weapon, and a specially designed figure stand.

Don’t pass up on the opportunity to add these troops to your collection of a galaxy far far away!

Jet Trooper Star Wars Sixth Scale Figure – $220.00

from: Sideshow Inc.

Sideshow and Hot Toys present the Sith Trooper Sixth Scale Collectible Figure!

The highly-accurate collectible Star Wars figure is expertly crafted based on the appearance of Sith Trooper from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Episode 9 of the Skywalker Saga. The Sith Trooper features a brand-new helmet and armor designs. It has a skillfully applied paint application throughout the armor, newly developed body and under-suit, two styles of blasters, a variety of interchangeable hands, and a character-theme figure stand!

Add the Sith Trooper Sixth Scale Collectible Figure to your Star Wars collection today!

Sith Trooper Star Wars Sixth Scale Figure – $235.00

from: Sideshow Inc.

Super7

King Zarkon your days are numbered! Voltron: Defender of the Universe is here to protect planet Arus from the Drule Empire! This 3.75” articulated ReAction figure of the fully assembled Voltron comes with a Blazing Sword accessory. Protect your collection from Robeasts and get the Voltron ReAction figure today! Figure does not convert.

Purchase Super7 Voltron Reaction Figure

Robots in disguise! The Super7 x Transformers collaboration expands as more Autobots and Decepticons join the ReAction Figure world! Devastator, the evil Decepticon combiner, towers over his foes as the first 6″ tall ReAction figure and comes armed with his magna laser on a matching larger card back featuring new retro-style art! Figure does not convert.

Purchase SUPER7 TRANW02-SKY-02 Reaction Figure

Loot Crate

Rock out with exclusive TMNT tees in this limited-edition capsule collection inspired by iconic heavy metal bands. Get VIP access to the concert before these headbangin’ tees are gone forever!

Click here to order!

Wizards of the Coast

Battle through the brutal Viking world of #MTGKaldheim in Magic’s most metal set ever. The time has come. pic.twitter.com/8Y17Nh1gUC — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) January 27, 2021

Click here to purchase Zendikar Rising Draft Booster Box!

Click here to purchase Zendikar Rising Bundle!

Click here to purchase Ikoria!

Click here to purchase Core 2021!

Click here to purchase the Kaldheim Collector Booster Box!

Click here to purchase the Kaldheim Set Booster Box!

Click here to purchase the Kaldheim Draft Booster Box!

Click here to purchase the Kaldheim Bundle!

What do you think of CS Collectibles so far? Let us know in the comments below!

The post CS Collectibles: Jabba, Storm, Optimus Prime & More! appeared first on ComingSoon.net.