CS Collectibles: Snake Plissken, Whiplash, Robin and More!

Sideshow presents the Lando Calrissian Skiff Guard Version Sixth Scale Figure, ready to protect your galaxy of Star Wars collectibles.

The Lando Calrissian Skiff Guard Version Sixth Scale Star Wars Figure captures the Bespin baron’s distinct disguised look from Star Wars: Episode VI- Return of the Jedi, as he accompanies the infiltration mission to Jabba the Hutt’s palace on Tatooine. The figure includes both an unhelmeted portrait with the detailed likeness of actor Billy Dee Williams and an alternate portrait with a non-removable helmet and mask as a part of his full guard uniform.

The Lando Calrissian Skiff Guard Version Sixth Scale Figure features a tailored fabric costume detailed with a variety of materials, as well as sculpted chest and shoulder armor. His costume additionally comes with one pair of boots and a faux leather belt with a holster for his included DL-18 blaster pistol. Lando also comes armed with an additional BD-1 Cutter Vibro-axe and seven hands including one pair of fists, one pair of neutral hands, one pair of grip hands, and one right pistol grip hand, giving you a wide range of display options for this figure.

Pair Lando with the Jabba the Hutt and Throne Deluxe Sixth Scale Figure Set, the Luke Skywalker Deluxe Sixth Scale Figure, and more to recreate epic Return of the Jedi scenes in your Star Wars collection.

Infiltrate the palace and add the Lando Calrissian (Skiff Guard Version) Sixth Scale Figure to your collection today!

Lando Calrissian (Skiff Guard Version) Star Wars Sixth Scale Figure – $245.00

“Of course we’re going to do this. I said it looked tough, not unbeatable.”

Sideshow presents the Robin Premium Format Figure, the perfect sidekick for your DC Comics collection.

The Robin Premium Format Figure measures 19” tall as the Boy Wonder leaps into action at an Ace Chemicals warehouse, dodging gunfire and noxious green ooze spilling out from a broken barrel. Eager to aid Batman in the fight, Robin is equipped with a battle staff for beating up bad guys with maximum reach.

The polyresin Robin Premium Format Figure features a sculpted red and green costume complete with a black and yellow fabric cape with a removable hood. Both the hood and cape have internal wiring, allowing you to pose the fabric for added dynamism. This action-packed DC Comics collectible also includes two distinct portraits featuring differing hairstyles, expressions, and green domino masks so that collectors can choose which version of this iconic hero they want to display. Whether he’s smiling or scowling, Robin is ready to clear out the criminals of Gotham City wherever they lurk.

The Exclusive Edition of the Robin Premium Format Figure includes a swap-out right hand wielding a katana blade, so collectors can arm the acrobatic crimefighter with a unique additional weapon.

Build your Bat-Family and bring home the Robin Premium Format Figure to your Batcave of DC Comics collectibles today!

Robin DC Comics Premium Format Figure – $550.00

A Diamond Select Toys release! It’s the Endgame, but the Marvel gallery PVC dioramas line is just getting started! Each 9-inch scale PVC diorama is based on the character’s appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Each is made from high-grade plastic, features collectible-quality sculpting and paint, and comes packaged in a full-color window box. Ant-Man designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Rocco Tartamella.

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS Marvel Gallery: Avengers Endgame Quantum Realm Ant-Man PVC Figure, Multicolor

Is the Predator scarier with his mask on, or his mask off? Either way, this unmasked edition is super-detailed and super-creepy! Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, and based on the 1987 movie, this limited edition sculpture of the Predator preparing to strike is a must-have for any Predator fan. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Limited to 3,000 pieces.

DIAMOND SELECT TOYS SDCC 2020 Gallery Unmasked Predator Statue

Sideshow and Mondo present the Gordon Freeman Sixth Scale Figure!

Half-Life 2 has been hailed as one of the best first-person shooters of all time, and its silent protagonist, Gordon Freeman, a gaming icon.

Available for the first time in 1:6 scale, Gordon Freeman features his iconic armor, fabric undersuit, 25+ points of articulation, multiple switch-out hands, various weapons, and his Gravity Gun with light-up feature!

Gordon Freeman Half-Life 2 Sixth Scale Figure – $200.00

You know the rules, but can you remember to follow them? The Mogwai Tiki Stackers are 3 mini mugs that can be stacked into one tiki totem! Each mini mug holds approx. 8oz, and represents a different Mogwai with a rule-rune on the back- Gizmo with water, Stripe with bright light, and Hungry Mogwai with feeding after midnight!

Designed Michael Bonanno, sculpted by Tom “Thor” Thordarson, and produced with the gremlins at Tiki Farm, The Mogwai Tiki Stackers will remind you that some rules shouldn’t be broken, but can be fun if they are! This Mogwai variant of the Mogwai Tiki Stackers features a multicolored Mogwai glaze combination.

Please note: These mugs are handmade, making each one unique, so slight variations from images shown may occur.

Gremlins (Mogwai Variant Stackers) Gremlins Tiki Mug – $70.00

Sideshow and Iron Studios present the I Am Iron Man 1:10 Battle Diorama Series Statue. Celebrating 10 years of Robert Downey Jr. portraying this beloved character in the MCU, this piece commemorates his final epic moment in the saga.

This limited edition polystone statue is hand-painted and based on actual references from the film.

A must-have for fans of Avengers: Endgame!

I Am Iron Man Marvel 1:10 Scale Statue – $155.00

Sideshow and Iron Studios present the latest from the Art Scale 1:10 line – the Wonder Woman Deluxe Statue! Based on the likeness of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, this polystone statue is hand-painted and limited edition.

DC Comics fans, don’t miss your chance to add Wonder Woman to your collection!

Wonder Woman Deluxe DC Comics 1:10 Scale Statue – $210.00

“Don’t ever apologize to no one for the way you look.”

Sideshow and Prime 1 Studio are excited to present the Joker Statue designed by no one else, but the incredibly talented Lee Bermejo, an American comics artist best known for his collaborations with writer Brian Azzarello including the Joker graphic novel.

Lee Bermejo’s Joker design is very dark with stunningly realistic features. Even the base is specially designed by Mr. Bermejo featuring Batman (from the Batman: Noel graphic novel) chained to a stone which gives the whole statue an even darker look.

The Joker Statue includes two swappable portraits and one headstand.

The Joker (Concept Design by Lee Bermejo) DC Comics Statue – $1,049.00

Prime 1 Studio and Harmony Gold are proud to present VF-1J Officer’s Veritech Guardian Mode from Robotech Saga. The Veritech VF-1 is Earth’s first transformable trans-atmospheric fighter. Powered by fusion engines, the VF-1 is fully space-capable and is carried in great numbers on the SDF-1 as well as the Armor series of carriers.

The VF-1 supports 3 modes of operation: fighter mode for aerospace superiority missions, guardian mode for close air support missions, and battloid mode for ground combat missions. VF-1J Model can be identified by its unique head and piloted by leaders of 3-man groups or full Squadrons. This statue stands about 33 inches tall and can be equipped with or without a FAST Pack space booster and weaponry system. This system vastly improves the speed and survivability and giving it access to extra ammunition. This is the must-have piece for all Robotech fans.

VF-1J Officers Veritech Guardian Mode Robotech Saga Statue – $1,499.00

“When I get back, I’m going to kill you.”

Sideshow and PCS Collectibles present the Snake Plissken 1:3 Scale Statue, based on John Carpenter’s cult classic film Escape From New York.

If you heard he was dead, you heard wrong! The Snake Plissken 1:3 Scale Statue measures 25” tall and 19” wide as the grizzled ex-soldier stands ready for action on a back-alley New York base. The dystopian environment is littered with bricks, rubble, a Broadway New York manhole cover, and a cigarette butt all setting the grim scene of a maximum-security Manhattan.

The Snake Plissken 1:3 Scale Statue features a highly detailed portrait sculpted in the likeness of actor Kurt Russell, complete with Snake’s signature eyepatch, scar, and glorious mullet. Snake wears a mixed media costume, which includes camouflage-patterned fabric pants and a black fabric shirt paired with sculpted spike-toed boots and a utility belt equipped with the right tools for the job.

The Snake Plissken Statue features several different display options, allowing you to swap out the antihero’s arsenal to your liking. Snake comes armed with a submachine gun in his right hand and includes swappable left hands holding a revolver and a walkie talkie, as well as an additional loose revolver to holster and walkie talkie to hang from his belt when the items are not in use. His right wrist bears a tracer bracelet and his left wrist features the iconic Lifeclock One, counting down the precious minutes Snake has left to complete his dangerous mission.

Once you go in, you don’t come out- bring the Snake Plissken 1:3 Scale Statue by PCS Collectibles to your high-security collection today.

Snake Plissken Escape from New York Statue – $1,000.00

Dhalsim’s animated fighting style stands in stark contrast to his reserved demeanor, making him a captivating figure that has resonated with the player community since his introduction way back in 1991. “Dhalsim is such a visually interesting character, so we are really excited to add him to our Ultra line of 1:4 scale statues.” says Pop Culture Shock Art Director Jerry Macaluso “This line is focused on high energy poses and that made Dhalsim an easy choice for the next piece. Our last Dhalsim statue had this quiet confidence to it, so we wanted our next take on the character to show off his more dangerous side…and I think we nailed it!”

Sideshow and Pop Culture Shock Collectibles are proud to announce the Dhalsim 1:4 Ultra Statue! Featuring a dynamic figure sculpted using the latest in digital technology and an intricately detailed base modeled after Dhalsim’s original stage, this piece will breathe new life into any Street Fighter fans’ collection.

Dhalsim Yoga Master Street Fighter Statue – $474.99

He is the armor-clad, energy, whip-wielding specialist, Whiplash! The most loved villain ever battled in Iron Man 2. Recreating an Arc Reactor based on his father’s design and building armor similar to the Iron Man’s, Whiplash has terrified Tony Stark at the Monaco racing track.

In response to the continued popularity of Hot Toys’ earliest creations, we are pleased to officially present the sixth scale Whiplash collectible figure with a road and pavement diorama figure stand as an exclusive item available only in selected markets.

The movie-accurate figure is skillfully crafted based on Mickey Rourke’s portrayal of Whiplash/Ivan Vanko, Iron Man’s enemy in the movie, features a newly painted head sculpt with detailed hair sculpture, remarkable patterned tattoos on upper body, LED light-up Arc Reactor on chest and back, a finely tailored costume with burnt marks, Whiplash’s deadly electrified whips and electric effects, as well as a specially designed diorama figure stand.

Expand your Marvel Cinematic Universe collection with the awesome Whiplash collectible figure!

Whiplash Marvel Sixth Scale Figure – $285.00

In Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Darth Vader attempted to convert Luke Skywalker to the dark side by luring the young Skywalker into a trap in the Cloud City of Bespin. In the midst of a fierce lightsaber duel with the Sith Lord, Luke faces the startling revelation that the evil Vader is in fact his father, Anakin Skywalker…

In celebrating Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th anniversary, Hot Toys is excited to introduce a series of throwback collectibles based on this iconic film! Sideshow and Hot Toys are pleased to re-introduce the highly popular sixth scale Darth Vader Collectible Figure with a specially designed retro-style packaging!

The highly-accurate collectible figure features a skillfully crafted Darth Vader helmet with complex interior mechanical details and the back of Lord Vader’s battle-damaged head, highly detailed Darth Vader armor and sophisticatedly tailored bodysuit, LED light-up chest panel and belt, an LED light-up lightsaber, and a Cloud City themed diorama figure base!

Embrace the 40 year legacy of this cinematic masterpiece and don’t miss out on this stunning Darth Vader collectible figure for your The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Collection!

Darth Vader Star Wars Sixth Scale Figure – $285.00

Cowabunga! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles join Super7’s 3.75-inch ReAction Figure world! Shredder comes armed with Cutting Armor and sword on a card back featuring brand new art by Turbopork.

Reaction TMNT Shredder Action Figure Standard

Cowabunga! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles join Super7’s 3.75-inch ReAction Figure world! Krang and his mechanized body comes on a card back featuring brand new art by Turbopork.

Super7 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Krang Reaction Figure 3.75″

