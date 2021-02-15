CS Comics: Animal Crossing Got Me Through the Pandemic

CS Comics: Animal Crossing Got Me Through the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has marked everyone’s lives over the past year, with even those spared the illness still having to deal with major issues like job loss, isolation and depression. Everyone has learned to cope in their own way, with video games becoming a big source of comfort and even community for many. In this newest installment of ComingSoon.net’s specially-commissioned original comics features, cartoonist and gamer Pranas T. Naujokaitis (KaBOOM!’s Adventure Time: Ice King & Rugrats: The Last Token) drew a short, funny and moving comic book story about how he used Nintendo’s Animal Crossing to get him through the tough times. Check out the 9-panel comic in the gallery below!

Click here to order Naujokaitis’ new book History Comics: The Challenger Disaster: Tragedy in the Skies!

RELATED: CS Comics: 1st Trip to Galaxy’s Edge for Rise of the Resistance!

Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round.

Show off your island utopia to family and friends—or pack your bags and visit theirs. Whether playing online or with others beside you, island living is even better when you can share it. Even without hopping on a flight, you’ll meet a cast of charming animal residents bursting with personality. Friendly faces like Tom Nook and Isabelle will lend their services and happily help you grow your budding community. Escape to your island getaway—however, whenever, and wherever you want.

Click here to purchase Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

What did you think of Naujokaitis’ comic? Did you have a similar experience with Animal Crossing? Let us know in the comments below!

The post CS Comics: Animal Crossing Got Me Through the Pandemic appeared first on ComingSoon.net.