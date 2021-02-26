CS Recommends: Cowboy Bebop, Plus Movies, Merch & More!

CS Recommends: Cowboy Bebop, Plus Movies, Merch & More!

Stuck inside? Don’t know what to watch/read/play/listen to? ComingSoon.net has got you covered. In this week’s CS Recommends our staff kicks off gives you solid tips on the best media to consume during your downtime, including groundbreaking anime series Cowboy Bebop and more! Check out our picks below!

RELATED: CS Collectibles: Martian Manhunter, Ahsoka, Darth Maul & More!

MAX EVRY’S RECOMMEND: Mandy Merch from Legion M

Click here to purchase the merch!

Click here to purchase Mandy!

One of the most memorable indie features in forever was Panos Cosmatos’ Mandy, a dreamlike revenge story in which Nicolas Cage gives an all-timer performance for the ages. Whether you loved seeing cage do coke off a shard of glass or battle motorcycle mutants in a quarry, Mandy is just one of those movies that never leaves you once you experience it. Now the folks at Legion M have several cool pieces of merch to celebrate the film, including a t-shirt with Cage’s blood-smeared face, a sweater with Cage holding his giant axe, and a sweet pin. Check out all that and more at their site!

KYLIE HEMMERT’S RECOMMEND: Dexter

Click here to purchase the complete series!

With Showtime’s upcoming 10-episode revival of the award-winning series Dexter currently in development, now is the perfect time to revisit, or discover for the first time, one of the best series ever made (no matter how you feel about the ending, it does not change how incredible the series was as a whole — though, admittedly, nothing quite beats those early seasons). Michael C. Hall effortlessly plays Dexter Morgan, a serial killer who specifically targets other serial killers while also working as a blood splatter analyst for the Miami Police Department. Surrounded by a fantastic ensemble cast, Hall breathes life into one of television’s most fascinating characters as the show explores our dark passengers, all the while perfectly balancing dark humor with its heavier themes.

GRANT HERMANNS’ RECOMMEND: Cowboy Bebop

Click here to purchase the complete series!

Though we may still be an unknown ways away from the John Cho-led live-action iteration, there is literally never a bad time to dive into the blues and jazz-infused sci-fi world of the Keiko Nobumoto-penned anime Cowboy Bebop. Centered on the lives of the bounty hunting group aboard the titular craft, the series covers nearly every genre from sci-fi to western to noir to comedy and existential ennui, balancing every tone with precision and delivering some of the most captivating and perfectly-paced adventures with gorgeous animation that is still stunning 23 years later and one of the best soundtracks and theme songs of anything in existence. Whether you’re a major anime fan or looking for shows to get into the genre, this is by far one of the best out there.

MAGGIE DELA PAZ’S RECOMMEND: Dead Poets Society (1989)

Click here to purchase!

Starring Ethan Hawke and the late Robin Williams, the film tells the story of a group of young men at an elite prep school. They secretly formed their own poetry club called the Dead Poets Society after getting inspired by their new English teacher, John Keating. Through Keating’s eccentric teaching methods, he was able to encourage them to make their lives worth living without conforming to any societal norms. However, it is always easier said than done as the boys will soon realize how difficult it is to really “Seize the day” when outside forces always tend to suppress their views and dreams.

This 1989 coming-of-age drama is unarguably one of the best in its genre as it brilliantly delivers a relatable and charming storyline that will somehow break your heart. In addition to its Oscar-winning screenplay, the film also most importantly featured one of the most memorable performances by Williams as well as a preview into the immense talent of then-rising star Ethan Hawke. If you’re a fan of the coming-of-age genre like me, I highly-recommend you to check out or revisit this classic gem.

JEFF AMES’ RECOMMEND: Black Hawk Down

Click here to purchase!

Is Black Hawk Down the greatest war film ever made? That’s debatable, but few films have effectively captured the chaos and violence of combat quite like Ridley Scott’s powerful 2001 drama. Exquisitely shot and featuring a handful of great performances from the likes of Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Eric Bana and Sam Shepard, Black Hawk Down is about as anti-war as a film can get, but also stands as a powerful tribute to all the brave soldiers who give their lives for each other and their country when duty calls. Plus, Hans Zimmer’s score is awesome.

Side note: it’s quite astounding that Ridley Scott failed to pick up an Oscar for his work here. The man lost to Ron Howard for A Beautiful Mind, which, I can only surmise, occurred because voters were split on Scott, Peter Jackson (for Lord of the Rings) and David Lynch (Mulholland Drive). What a debacle, but also, that’s a damned good pool of directors!

ComingSoon.net recommends all readers comply with CDC guidelines and remain as isolated as possible during this urgent time.

The post CS Recommends: Cowboy Bebop, Plus Movies, Merch & More! appeared first on ComingSoon.net.