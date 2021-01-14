CS Video: Bloody Hell Interview With Star Ben O’Toole!

CS Video: Bloody Hell interview with star Ben O’Toole!

In time for the film’s debut in select theaters and on VOD, ComingSoon.net got the opportunity to chat with star Ben O’Toole to discuss the Nightstream breakout horror-comedy hit Bloody Hell. Our interview can be viewed in the player below!

RELATED: Bloody Hell Red-Band Trailer Teases Wild, Gory and Hilarious Ride!

The film centers on a man with a mysterious past as he flees the country in hopes of escaping his own personal hell, only to arrive somewhere much, much, much worse. In an effort to survive this new horror, he must rely on the help of his personified conscience.

Bloody Hell is directed by Alister Grierson (Sanctum, Nowhere Boys) and penned by Robert Benjamin (Welcome to Acapulco, A Wanted Man) and consists of a cast led by Ben O’Toole (Hacksaw Ridge, The Water Diviner, Detroit) and co-starring Caroline Craig (Underbelly, Anzac Girls), Meg Fraser in her feature acting debut, Matthew Sunderland (The Lost City of Z, The Nightingale), Travis Jeffery (Preacher, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), Jack Finsterer (Home and Away, Is This the Real World) and Ashlee Lollback (Harrow, Don’t Tell).

Click here to rent or digitally purchase Bloody Hell!

The film first debuted at October’s Nightstream Film Festival, a special online event that saw the Boston Underground, Brooklyn Horror, North Bend, The Overlook and Popcorn Frights film festivals band together to get around the global pandemic and deliver fans exciting new titles in their favorite genres from outright horror pics to darker comedies. It received rave reviews from critics and currently sits with a 96 percent approval rating from critics on review aggregate Rotten Tomatoes.

RELATED: Nightstream Reviews: Dinner in America, Bloody Hell & More!

Bloody Hell is now in select theaters, drive-ins and VOD and will hit shelves on Blu-ray and DVD on January 19!

The post CS Video: Bloody Hell Interview With Star Ben O’Toole! appeared first on ComingSoon.net.