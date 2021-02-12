CS Video: Breaking News in Yuba County Interview With Kunis & Lewis

CS Video: Breaking News in Yuba County interview with Kunis & Lewis

Just in time for the hilarious crime thriller’s release, ComingSoon.net got the opportunity to chat with Golden Globe nominee Mila Kunis (Family Guy) and Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis to discuss their roles in the ensemble Breaking News in Yuba County. Our interview can be viewed in the player below!

RELATED: CS Video: Breaking News in Yuba County Interviews With Janney & Sykes

In Breaking News in Yuba County, after her husband goes missing, Sue Buttons, an underappreciated suburban wife, gets a taste of being a local celebrity as she embarks on a search to find him. She quickly finds herself in over her head, dodging cops, criminals, and local reporters all aiming to uncover the truth. After being overlooked for so long, Sue goes to exaggerated lengths to prolong her “15 minutes of fame” and keep the truth from coming out.

Click here to purchase Breaking News in Yuba County!

The R-rated film will be led by Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Mila Kunis (Bad Moms), Awkwafina (The Farewell, Ocean’s 8), and Regina Hall (Girls’ Trip). It will also feature Wanda Sykes (Evan Almighty), Juliette Lewis (Cape Fear), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld), Clifton Collins Jr. (Thief), Bridget Everett, Dominic Burgess (Ma), Keong Sim (Dead To Me), Chris Lowell (GLOW), with Matthew Modine (And the Band Played On) and Ellen Barkin (Switch).

RELATED: MGM Looking to Sell Entire Film Library and Studio

Breaking News in Yuba County is directed by Tate Taylor from a screenplay written by Amanda Idoko. This project marks the latest collaboration between Janney and Taylor, who previously collaborated on The Help and The Girl on the Train.

The post CS Video: Breaking News in Yuba County Interview With Kunis & Lewis appeared first on ComingSoon.net.