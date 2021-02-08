CS Video: Brooks & Rendón Talk Pilot These Days [Sundance]

CS Video: Brooks & Rendón talk pilot These Days [Sundance]

In time for its premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, ComignSoon.net got the opportunity to chat with writer/director Adam Brooks (Definitely, Maybe, Nappily Ever After) and star Marianne Rendón (Charlie Says, Imposters) to discuss their work on the dramedy pilot These Days. Our interview can be viewed in the player below!

When COVID began, we relied on online interactions within social media and streaming platforms to provide some semblance of community. Days turned into weeks and then into months, but nothing got better—especially for singles like Mae, a thirty-something professional dancer navigating the dating scene in an era that forced personal interactions to go online.

Alongside Rendón, the cast for These Days includes Emmy nominee William Jackson Harper (The Good Place, The Underground Railroad, Midsommar), three-time Golden Globe nominee Amy Brenneman (Tell Me Your Secrets, The Leftovers, Private Practice), Parker Young (Imposters, A Million Little Things, Suburgatory), Denise Dowse (Insecure, Imposters, Secrets and Lies), Sarah Tolan-Mee (The Last Thing He Wanted, Forever Alone) and Carlos Miranda (Vida, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Bling Ring).

The pilot is written and directed by Brooks, who also executive produces alongside Thelonious Brooks (The Greasy Strangler, V/H/S Viral) and Peter Saraf (The Farewell, Sorry for Your Loss, Land) while Rendón serves as producer, Tom Ishizuka (Eighth Grade, Annihilation, Land) serves as co-producer and Josh Cohen (The Farewell, Loving, Land) serves as co-executive producer.

