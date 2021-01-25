CS Video: Daveed Diggs & Jennifer Connelly Talk Snowpiercer Season 2

Ahead of the hit sci-fi series adaptation’s return, ComingSoon.net got the opportunity to chat with stars Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting) and Jennifer Connelly (Top Gun: Maverick) to discuss the second season of Snowpiercer. Our interviews can be viewed in the player below!

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series and film from Oscar winner Joon-Ho (Parasite). The series was renewed for a second season prior to season one airing.

The series stars Oscar winner Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Grammy and Tony Award-winner Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish), Emmy nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Susan Park (Ghostbusters), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper’s Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo) and Jaylin Fletcher (Saturday Church).

The post-apocalyptic drama is produced by Tomorrow Studios (a joint venture between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios), along with CJ Entertainment, who produced the original film. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein (Cowboy Bebop, One Piece, Hanna) and Becky Clements (Cowboy Bebop, One Piece, Hanna); showrunner Graeme Manson (Orphan Black), who wrote the first episode; director James Hawes (The Alienist, Black Mirror); Matthew O’Connor (Continuum, Tin Man); Scott Derrickson (Sinister, Doctor Strange), and the original film’s producers Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Snowpiercer returns tonight!

