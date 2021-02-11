CS Video: Lana Condor & Noah Centineo Talk To All the Boys: Always and Forever

ComingSoon.net had the chance to talk with To All the Boys: Always and Forever stars Lana Condor and Noah Centino about the upcoming third and final installment in the hit romantic comedy film series, arriving on Netflix Friday, February 12. You can check out the interviews now in the player below!

Based on author Jenny Han’s 2017 novel Always and Forever, Lara Jean, the film continues to follow Lara Jean Covey as she prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation. Senior year of high school takes center stage as Lara Jean returns from a family trip to Korea and considers her college plans — with and without Peter.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever stars Lana Condor (Deadly Class) and Noah Centineo (Black Adam) as they reprise their breakout roles as Lara Jean and Peter for the last time. The threequel will also feature returning cast members Anna Cathcart (Descendants 3), John Corbett (Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll), Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars), 13 Reasons Why‘s Ross Butler.

The film is directed by Michael Fimognari from a screenplay written by Katie Lovejoy. It is produced by Matt Kaplan.

