CS Video: Land interviews with director & stars Robin Wright & Demián Bichir

Following its rave-reviewed debut at the Sundance Film Festival, ComingSoon.net got the opportunity to chat with Golden Globe winner Robin Wright (Wonder Woman 1984) and Oscar nominee Demián Bichir (A Better Life) to discuss their work on Wright’s directorial debut Land. Our interviews can be viewed in the player below!

Land is the poignant story of one woman’s search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness. Edee (Wright), in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter (Demián Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again.

The drama movie also Kim Dickens (Fear the Walking Dead). It is produced by Allyn Stewart, Lora Kennedy, Leah Holzer, and Peter Saraf, with Wright directing on a script from Jesse Chatham and Erin Dignam (Loved, Denial).

Land made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and is now playing in select theaters.

