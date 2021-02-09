CS Video: Sacrifice Interview With Horror Genre Icon Barbara Crampton!

CS Video: Sacrifice interview with horror genre icon Barbara Crampton!

In time for the film’s theatrical and digital debut, ComingSoon.net go the exciting chance to chat with horror genre icon Barbara Crampton (You’re Next, We Are Still Here, Re-Animator) to discuss her work in the Lovecraftian genre pic Sacrifice! Our interview can be viewed in the player below!

New Yorker Isaac and his pregnant wife return to a remote Norwegian village of his birth to claim an unexpected inheritance. Here they find themselves caught in a nightmare as an ancient evil awakens to claim a birthright of its own.

The film is co-written and co-directed by Andy Collier and Tor Mian (The Sky in Bloom, Charismata) and sees Crampton starring alongside Dag Sorlie (That’s Interesting), Erik Lundin (Happy Hour in Paradise, Blue Eyes), Jack Kristiansen (Under the Crystal Dome, Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey), Johanna Adde Dahl, Ludovic Hughes (Murder Maps, Ride), Lukas Loughran (The Postcard Killings, Krypton) and Sophie Stevens (The Black Palace, The Haunted).

Crampton’s first dive into the world of H.P. Lovecraft came with one of her breakout roles in 1985’s adaptation of Re-Animator and would continue with her celebrated work in the following year’s From Beyond. Other notable roles of hers in the horror genre include Stuart Gordon’s Castle Freak, Adam Wingard and Simon Barrett’s You’re Next, Ted Geoghegan’s We Are Still Here and Jackson Stewart’s Beyond the Gates.

Sacrifice is now in select theaters and on video on demand platforms and is set to hit shelves on Blu-ray on February 23.

