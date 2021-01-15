CS Video: Servant Season 2 Interview With Tiger Free & Grint

Ahead of the series’ return on Apple TV+, ComingSoon.net got the opportunity to chat with Servant stars Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint to discuss the second season of the psychological horror hit. Our interview can be viewed in the player below!

Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. Following its suspenseful Season 1 finale, the second season of the thriller takes a supernatural turn. As Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead.

The cast of the series including Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island, Fantastic Four, Black Mirror), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones), and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter franchise, Snatch) will all reprise their characters for the second season.

Upon its debut in November 2019, the series received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike for its claustrophobic direction, chilling atmosphere and the performances from its cast, with Apple clearly having faith in the series as it renewed it for a second season ahead of its premiere.

The series is created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop (To the Ends of the Earth). In addition to executive producers M. Night Shyamalan and Tony Basgallop, Servant is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey serve as co-executive producers.

Both seasons of Servant is now available to stream on Apple TV+!

