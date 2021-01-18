CS Video: The Marksman Interview With Star Liam Neeson!

Ahead of the film’s theatrical debut, ComingSoon.net got the opportunity to chat with action legend Liam Neeson (Taken, Honest Thief) to discuss his latest venture in the pulse-pounding genre The Marksman. Our interview can be viewed in the player below!

The official logline for the film reads as follows:

“Hardened Arizona rancher Jim Hanson (Liam Neeson) simply wants to be left alone as he fends off eviction notices and tries to make a living on an isolated stretch of borderland. But everything changes when Hanson, an ex-Marine sharpshooter, witnesses 11-year-old migrant Miguel (Jacob Perez) fleeing with his mother Rosa (Teresa Ruiz) from drug cartel assassins led by the ruthless Mauricio (Juan Pablo Raba). After being caught in a shoot-out, a dying Rosa begs Jim to take her son to safety to her family in Chicago. Defying his cop daughter Sarah (Katheryn Winnick), Jim sneaks Miguel out of the local U.S. Customs and Border Patrol station and together, they hit the road with the group of killers in pursuit. Jim and Miguel slowly begin to overcome their differences and begin to forge an unlikely friendship, while Mauricio and his fellow assassins blaze a cold-blooded trail, hot on their heels. When they finally meet on a Midwestern farm, a fight to the death ensues as Jim uses his military skills and code of honor to defend the boy he’s come to love.”

The Marksman was directed by Robert Lorenz from a script by Chris Charles, Danny Kravitz and Robert Lorenz and produced by Tai Duncan, Mark Williams, Warren Goz, Eric Gold and Robert Lorenz. The action thriller is now in select theaters!

