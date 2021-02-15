CS Video: The World to Come Interviews With Director & Stars

Just in time for the film’s select theatrical debut, ComingSoon.net got the opportunity to chat with director Mona Fastvold and Golden Globe nominee Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Katherine Waterston (Logan Lucky) and Oscar winner Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) for the period romantic drama The World to Come. Our interview can be viewed in the player below!

In this powerful 19th century romance set in the American Northeast, Abigail (Waterston), a farmer’s wife, and her new neighbor Tallie find themselves irrevocably drawn to each other. A grieving Abigail tends to her withdrawn husband Dyer as free-spirit Tallie bristles at the jealous control of her husband Finney, when together their intimacy begins to fill a void in each other’s lives they never knew existed.

Alongside Kirby, Waterston and Affleck, who also produces the film, the cast for the film includes Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Catch-22, Possessor, Black Bear) as Finney.

The film is scripted by Ron Hansen (The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford) and Jim Shepard based on Shepard’s story of the same name and helmed by Mona Fastvold (Vox Lux, The Sleepwalker, The Childhood of a Leader). Affleck produces the film alongside Pamela Koffler (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Z: The Beginning of Everything), David Hinojosa (First Reformed, Carol), Whitaker Lader (Light of My Life) and Margarethe Baillou (Call Me By Your Name).

The World to Come is now in select theaters and will debut on digital platforms and VOD on March 2!

