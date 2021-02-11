CS Video: To All the Boys: Always and Forever Cast on Netflix Feature

CS Video: To All the Boys: Always and Forever Cast on Netflix Feature

ComingSoon.net had the opportunity to chat with the cast of Netflix’s To All the Boys: Always and Forever, including Anna Cathcart, Janel Parrish, Ross Butler, and Madeleine Arthur. The third installment and final installment in the hit romantic comedy film series will begin streaming tomorrow, February 12. You can check out the interviews now in the player below!

RELATED: CS Video: Lana Condor & Noah Centineo Talk To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Based on author Jenny Han’s 2017 novel Always and Forever, Lara Jean, the film continues to follow Lara Jean Covey as she prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation. Senior year of high school takes center stage as Lara Jean returns from a family trip to Korea and considers her college plans — with and without Peter.

Pick up a copy of the trilogy novel here!

To All the Boys: Always and Forever stars Lana Condor (Deadly Class) and Noah Centineo (Black Adam) as they reprise their breakout roles as Lara Jean and Peter for the last time. The threequel will also feature returning cast members Anna Cathcart (Descendants 3), John Corbett (Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll), Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars), 13 Reasons Why‘s Ross Butler.

RELATED: To All The Boys: Always and Forever Trailer Sets Date For Final Film

The film is directed by Michael Fimognari from a screenplay written by Katie Lovejoy. It is produced by Matt Kaplan.

The post CS Video: To All the Boys: Always and Forever Cast on Netflix Feature appeared first on ComingSoon.net.