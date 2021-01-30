CS Video: WandaVision Interview With Head Writer/Producer Schaeffer

With the series underway and the mysteries abounding, ComingSoon.net got the exciting opportunity to chat with WandaVision head writer/producer Jac Schaeffer (Captain Marvel) to discuss her work on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what audiences can expect in the coming weeks! Our interview can be viewed in the player below!

WandaVision follows the story of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s superhero characters Scarlet Witch and Vision. The series blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Joining Olsen and Bettany are Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was introduced to audiences in Captain Marvel. Kat Dennings will reprise her role as Darcy from Thor and Thor: The Dark World, and Randall Park will reprise his role as Jimmy Woo from Ant-Man and The Wasp.

It has also been confirmed through previously released set photos that the series will be featuring the Sentient World Observation and Response Department or better known as S.W.O.R.D. which is a subdivision of S.H.I.E.L.D. that deals with alien threats that jeopardize world security. However, it is still unclear whether prominent S.W.O.R.D. members such as S.W.O.R.D. leader Abigail Brand will also appear in the series or not but this would definitely mark the live-action debut of the department and the first Marvel property from the Fox-Disney merger that will be integrated into Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Featuring nine episodes, WandaVision is directed by Matt Shakman with Jac Schaeffer as head writer. The composer is Christophe Beck, and the theme (for certain episodes) is by Frozen’s Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with the first four episodes currently available to stream on Disney+!

