Danny Boyle to Direct Sex Pistols Limited Series For FX

Danny Boyle to Direct Sex Pistols Limited Series For FX

FX has officially given a series order to a brand new limited series centered around the iconic punk rock band Sex Pistols with Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle (Yesterday) attached to direct the project. The six-part series will be based on the memoir by Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones titled Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol.

“Imagine breaking into the world of ‘The Crown’ and ‘Downton Abbey’ with your mates and screaming your songs and your fury at all they represent,” Boyle said in a statement (via Variety). “This is the moment that British society and culture changed forever. It is the detonation point for British street culture…where ordinary young people had the stage and vented their fury and their fashion…and everyone had to watch & listen…and everyone feared them or followed them. The Sex Pistols. At its center was a young charming illiterate kleptomaniac – a hero for the times – Steve Jones, who became in his own words, the 94th greatest guitarist of all time. This is how he got there.”

RELATED: I Wanna Dance With Somebody: Naomi Ackie Nabs Whitney Houston Role in New Biopic

Anchored by Jones’ memoir, the series moves from West London’s council estates to Vivienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren’s notorious Kings Road SEX shop to the international controversy that came with the release of “Never Mind the Bollocks,” which was banned by the BBC and frequently is listed as one of the most influential albums of all time.

Pick up a copy of the book here!

Pistol will be led by Toby Wallace (The Society) as Steve Jones, Anson Boon (1917) as Johnny Rotten, Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Fabien Frankel as Glen Matlock, and Dylan Llewellyn as Wally Nightingale. It will also feature Emmy nominee Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones) as punk icon Jordan, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, and Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen.

RELATED: Timothée Chalamet-Led Bob Dylan Biopic Paused Indefinitely

Pistol is executive produced by Danny Boyle and created by Craig Pearce from a screenplay co-written by Frank Cottrell Boyce. It is also executive produced by Jones, Pearce, Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Tracey Seaward, Paul Lee, Hope Hartman, and wiip. Production is expected to begin on March 7, 2021.

(Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

The post Danny Boyle to Direct Sex Pistols Limited Series For FX appeared first on ComingSoon.net.