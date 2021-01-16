Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Reportedly Seen on Set of Spider-Man 3!

After word excitingly first broke last month that Netflix Daredevil star Charlie Cox has reportedly signed on to reprise the role for the untitled third Tom Holland-fronted Spider-Man film, ComicBook.com has now brought word that the 38-year-old British actor has been spotted on set!

Cox’s casting came on the heels of the rumors brewing that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were in the works to come back to the world of webslinging, with the former still being in talks, as well as Kirsten Dunst’s Mary-Jane Watson, Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus from both franchises and the latest news comes in the wake of Marvel head Kevin Feige addressing that all Marvel characters from the world of Netflix are now in play to make their way to the big screen.

While the villains have both been confirmed for the film, reports are still back-and-forth as to whether any of the former Spider-Men are confirmed and chances are no confirmation will be given by Marvel Studios until closer to the close of production on the project.

Cox’s Daredevil was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Netflix and helped pave the way for spin-offs Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and The Punisher, the first three of which eventually culminated in the crossover limited series The Defenders. The series received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike across its three-season run and fans were initially disappointed when the streaming platform cancelled the series, but both Netflix and Marvel Studios promised the character would be seen in future MCU projects and Cox has continually expressed a sadness in the cancellation and a desire to reprise the role. All of the Netflix series had loose ties to the cinematic MCU, so his appearance in the film wouldn’t take much explanation.

Tom Holland will return for the untitled third Spider-Man film as the titular wall-crawler alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, going up against Jamie Foxx’s Electro. Given the ending of Far From Home, however, any number of his rogues’ gallery are also likely eager for a fight. The third installment to the MCU’s Spider-Man films will also feature the return of Zendaya (Euphoria, Dune) as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned.

While most of the original series cast are set to return for the threequel, Foxx’s casting further blurs the lines across Sony’s three web-slinging franchises, with the previous installment bringing back J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson from Sam Raimi’s trilogy and the studio’s Sony Universe of Marvel Characters led by Venom expected to crossover into the Marvel Cinematic Universe series soon.

Originally scheduled for a July 16, 2021 release, the untitled Spider-Man 3 was first pushed back to November 5 and will now bow on December 17, 2021.

