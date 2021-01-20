Darkseid Revealed On New Zack Snyder’s Justice League Shirts

Darkseid Revealed On New Zack Snyder’s Justice League Shirts

The marketing for Zack Snyder’s Justice League is about to go full throttle and to kick things off DC Shop has unveiled three t-shirts featuring Darkseid in all of his glory. This is seemingly the big bad’s final look once he matures from Uxas to the proper, armor-clad villain fans know and love from the comics. What do you think? Seems like a lot of marketing for a character who has little more than a cameo in the film … Anyways, you can check out the shirts below!

Justice League will be hitting HBO Max solely as a four-hour movie. It was originally revealed at DC FanDome that the movie will release on HBO Max in 2021 by being broken up into four one-hour parts that will also be released as one four-hour film, but Snyder’s new comments seem to indicate it will solely be released as the one-off film instead of the four-part series. In an informal Q&A with the director via the comments, Snyder also revealed that there will be no after-credits scenes, the release date is still set for March even as potential competition Godzilla vs. Kong just moved to the same month and its runtime is four hours prior to the credits.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will reportedly cost around $70 million in order to properly finish the editing and visual effects of the director’s original vision, as well as the additional photography. The original post-production crew is also expected to return along with the cast members to record additional dialogue for the cut.

Fueled by the hero’s restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Justice League sees Bruce Wayne enlist the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Justice League, which features a screenplay from Chris Terrio from a story by Snyder and Terrio, stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, with J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, and Amy Adams as Lois Lane.

Beware the Omega Effect Prepare for @snydercut with this Darkseid t-shirt, now available in the DC Shop https://t.co/ZxEa9aNM6E pic.twitter.com/txYAv2r0hz — DC (@DCComics) January 20, 2021

