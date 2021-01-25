Delevingne, Longoria & More Join Ensemble Anthology Women’s Stories

Delevingne, Longoria & more join ensemble anthology Women’s Stories

A project five years in the making, the anthology feature Women’s Stories is finally making forward progress as it begins building its ensemble roster with the additions of Cara Delevingne (Carnival Row), Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) and more, according to Deadline.

RELATED: The Formula: John Boyega & Robert De Niro to Star in Gerard McMurray’s Netflix Feature

The film, which will feature seven segments helmed by female directors from all over the world and shot in Italy, India and the U.S. and range in genres from drama to comedy to docu-drama and animation, will feature an entirely-female cast. In addition to Delevingne and Longoria, the ensemble will also include Margherita Buy (Me, Myself and Her), Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show), Leonor Varela (Lethal Weapon), Jacqueline Fernandez (Mrs. Serial Killer), Jasmine Luv (Starter Pack) and Anjali Lama.

The first four segments have already been planned out and are as follows: Unspoken will be helmed by Maria Sole Tognazzi as she reunites with Me, Myself and Her star Buy, Lagonegro will be directed by Lucia Puenzo (La Jauria) and be led by Golden Globe nominee Longoria, Elbows Deep will be helmed by Catherine Hardwicke (Don’t Look Deeper, Twilight) and star Delevingne, Oscar winner Harden and Luv and Sharing a Ride will be directed by Leena Yadav (Three Cards) and star Fernandez and Lama.

“At We Do It Together, our mission is to enhance and change the image of women in films and media, from object to subject,” Chiara Tilesi, Founder and President of We Do It Together, said in a statement. “We are dedicated to telling stories of women, both in front of and behind the camera. That’s why Women’s Stories is so important to us – we have brought together female directors, from all over the world, who collaborate and share personal stories from their own point of view. We are telling the stories of these heroines and their aspirations: from health workers to mothers, artists and business women, to name a few. We also want to be inclusive and have as many different perspectives as possible, which is why connecting globally is so important to us. Now more than ever, especially after the latest UN policy brief The Impact of Covid-19 On Women, it has emerged that gender inequality is still a very present reality and, unfortunately, we remain far from a solution. Some of the achievements that were made, are at risk of being erased once again. This is why it is so important for us to continue to tell stories about women, by women, but for everyone. Only together can men and women finally change these paradigms.”

RELATED: Mark Wahlberg-Led Drama Joe Bell Gets Pushed Back

The anthology pic will be produced by Iervolino Entertainment (Waiting for the Barbarians) and We Do It Together, a non-profit production company that campaigns for gender equality, with Tilesi, Andrea Iervolino, Lucas Asoskin and Monika Bacardi attached as producers and Carol Polakoff set to executive produce.

(Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The post Delevingne, Longoria & More Join Ensemble Anthology Women’s Stories appeared first on ComingSoon.net.