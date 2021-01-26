Dexter Revival Adds High Maintenance Alum Michael Cyril Creighton

Just two weeks after expanding its roster with the additions of Julia Jones and others, Showtime’s Dexter revival is continuing to build its cast with the addition of High Maintenance and Spotlight alum Michael Cyril Creighton, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Creighton is set to star in seven of the revival’s ten episodes as Fred Jr., the congenial owner of the shop Fred’s Fish & Game he inherited from his father. He has lived in Iron Lake his whole life, having grown up in the area and is a regular fixture everyone knows and loves and is married to Brian, the pastor of the small congregational church in town.

Jones is set to portray the role of Angela Bishop, who is the first Native American Chief of Police in her town in upstate New York while Johnny Sequoyah will play Bishop’s brash and opinionated teen daughter named Audrey. Alano Miller will be playing a sergeant for the Iron Lake Police Department and the assistant wresting coach for the local high school. Jack Alcott will play the character of Randall, described as someone who has a meaningful encounter with Dexter.

The 10-episode revival will see Clyde Phillips return as showrunner with Marcos Siega, who helmed nine episodes of the original show’s run, returning to direct six of the new episodes as well as executive produce.

In November, new plot details were revealed for the revival: “Set 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, the revival sees the character now living under an assumed name in a world away from Miami.”

Michael C. Hall starred as Dexter Morgan, a serial killer who specifically targeted other serial killers while also working as a blood splatter analyst for the Miami Police Department. Dexter ran for eight seasons on Showtime, receiving multiple Golden Globe and Emmy nominations as well as a Peabody Award. Hall took home a Golden Globe in 2010 for his portrayal of Dexter Morgan, along with John Lithgow who won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for his role as Arthur Mitchell in the series.

Production on the Dexter limited series revival is expected to begin in 2021 for a fall debut. The series is produced by Showtime and executive produced by Phillips, Michael C. Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro, and Scott Reynolds.

