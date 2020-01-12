DGA, ASC e USC Awards 2020: a 1917 regia e fotografia, a Piccole donne sceneggiatura
DGA, ASC e USC Awards 2020: a 1917 regia e fotografia, a Piccole donne sceneggiatura
Nella notte tra sabato e domenica sono stati assegnati a Los Angeles i premi del sindacato dei registi, dei direttori della fotografia, dei responsabili del sonoro e degli sceneggiatori. A trionfare, nelle prime due categorie, è stato 1917, con Sam Mendes e Roger Deakins che sono stati incoronati i migliori nel loro campo, forti anche di una prova incredibile nella realizzazione del film sulla Prima Guerra Mondiale.
Musica diversa, è il caso di dirlo, per quello che riguarda invece il miglior sonoro, che è stato invece conquistato da Le Mans ’66, il film di James Mangold che in questo modo alza la voce e palesa anche qualche chance per gli Oscar 2020.
Il sindacato degli sceneggiatori ha invece deciso di premiare le donne e il loro splendido lavoro in questa stagione di intrattenimento, in tv e al cinema. Greta Gerwig per Piccole Donne e Phoebe Waller Bridge per Fleabag sono state premiate nelle rispettive categoria. In questo modo, la Gerwig, potrebbe anche sperare in un posto nel palmares dei prossimi Oscar 2020.
Tutti i vincitori dei DGA Awards 2020
Film
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Opera prima
Mati Diop, Atlantics
Alma Har’el, Honey Boy
Melina Matsoukas, Queen & Slim
Tyler Nilson & Michael Shwartz, The Peanut Butter Falcon
Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Documentario
Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, American Factory
Feras Fayyad, The Cave
Alex Holmes, Maiden
Ljubomir Stefanov & Tamara Kotevska, Honeyland
Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang, One Child Nation
Serie comedy
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s the Sixties, Man!” (Prime Video)
Bill Hader, Barry, “ronny/lily,” (HBO)
Veep, “Veep,” (HBO)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage,” (Prime Video)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio,” (Prime Video)
Serie drama
Nicole Kassell, Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice,” (HBO)
Mark Mylod, Succession, “This Is Not For Tears,” (HBO)
David Nutter, Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks,” (HBO)
Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones, “The Long Night,” (HBO)
Stephen Williams, Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being,” (HBO)
Film tv e miniserie
Ava DuVernay, When They See Us
Vince Gilligan, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon, “Nowadays”
Johan Renck, Chernobyl
Minkie Spiro, Fosse/Verdon, “All I Care About Is Love”
Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon, “Glory”
Spot tv:
Spike Jonze for Dream It, Squarespace
Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials:
James Burrows and Andy Fisher, Live in Front of a Studio Audience Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’
Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled
Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, “E. Murphy; Lizzo”
Tutti i vincitori dei ASC Awards 2020
Film
Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for 1917
Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC for Ford v Ferrari
Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for The Irishman
Robert Richardson, ASC for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Lawrence Sher, ASC for Joker
Documentario
Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma for Honeyland
Evangelia Kranioti for Obscuro Barroco
Nicholas de Pencier for Anthropocene: The Human Epoch
Film tv, miniserie o pilot
John Conroy, ISC for The Terror: Infamy “A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest”
P.J. Dillon, ISC for The Rook “Chapter 1”
Chris Manley, ASC for Doom Patrol “Pilot”
Martin Ruhe, ASC for Catch-22 “Episode 5”
Craig Wrobleski, CSC for The Twilight Zone “Blurryman”
Episodio per una serie su una tv non commerciale
David Luther for Das Boot “Gegen die Zeit”
M. David Mullen, ASC for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Simone”
Chris Seager, BSC for Carnival Row “Grieve No More”
Brendan Steacy, CSC for Titans “Dick Grayson”
Colin Watkinson, ASC, BSC for The Handmaid’s Tale “Night”
Episodio per una serie su una tv commerciale
Dana Gonzales, ASC for Legion “Chapter 20”
C. Kim Miles, CSC, MySC for Project Blue Book “The Flatwoods Monster”
Polly Morgan, ASC, BSC for Legion “Chapter 23”
Peter Robertson, ISC for Vikings “Hell”
David Stockton, ASC for Gotham “Ace Chemicals”
Spotlight Award
Jarin Blaschke for The Lighthouse
Natasha Braier, ASC, ADF for Honey Boy
Jasper Wolf, NSC for Monos
ASC Lifetime Achievement Award
Frederick Elmes, ASC
Tutti i vincitori dei CAS Awards 2020
Film – live action
“Ford v Ferrari”
“Joker”
“Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”
“Rocketman”
“The Irishman”
Film – animazione
“Abominable”
“Frozen II”
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“The Lion King”
“Toy Story 4”
Film – documentario
“Apollo 11”
“Echo in the Canyon”
“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound”
“Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool”
“Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything”
Serie tv – episodi da 1 ora
“Game of Thrones: The Bells”
“Peaky Blinders: Mr. Jones”
“Stranger Thing: Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”
“The Handmaid’s Tale: Heroic”
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Persona Non Grata”
Serie tv – episodi da mezz’ora
“Barry: ronny/lily”
“Fleabag: Episode #2.6”
“Modern Family: A Year of Birthdays”
“Russian Doll: The Way Out”
“Veep: Veep Episode 707”
Film tv o miniserie
“Apollo: Missions to the Moon”
“Chernobyl: 1:23:45” — Winner
“Deadwood: The Movie”
“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”
“True Detective: The Great War and Modern Memory”
TV non fiction, varietà, musicale o speciale
“Country Music: Will the Circle Be Unbroken? (1968-1972)”
“David Bowie: Finding Fame”
“Deadliest Catch: Sixty Foot Monster Episode 1512”
“Formula 1: Drive to Survive: The Next Generation”
“Hitsville: The Making of Motown”
Tutti i vincitori dei USC SCRIPTER Awards 2020
FILM
Dark Waters, Matthew Carnahan and Mario Correa, “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare” by Nathaniel Rich
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian, I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi, Caging Skies by Christine Leunens
Little Women, Greta Gerwig, Louisa May Alcott
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten, based on his play The Pope
TELEVISIONE
Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, one-woman play of the same name
Fosse/Verdon, Joel Fields and Steven Levenson, “Nowadays,” based on the biography Fosse by Sam Wasson
Killing Eve, Emerald Fennell, “Nice and Neat,” based on the novel Codename Villanelle by Luke Jennings
Unbelieveable, Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, for the first episode, based on the article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong
Watchmen, Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson for the episode “This Extraordinary Being,” based on the comic book series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons
DGA, ASC e USC Awards 2020: a 1917 regia e fotografia, a Piccole donne sceneggiatura
Nella notte tra sabato e domenica sono stati assegnati a Los Angeles i premi del sindacato dei registi, dei direttori della fotografia, dei responsabili del sonoro e degli sceneggiatori. A trionfare, nelle prime due categorie, è stato 1917, con Sam Mendes e Roger Deakins che sono stati incoronati i migliori nel loro campo, forti anche […]
Chiara Guida