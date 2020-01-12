DGA, ASC e USC Awards 2020: a 1917 regia e fotografia, a Piccole donne sceneggiatura

Nella notte tra sabato e domenica sono stati assegnati a Los Angeles i premi del sindacato dei registi, dei direttori della fotografia, dei responsabili del sonoro e degli sceneggiatori. A trionfare, nelle prime due categorie, è stato 1917, con Sam Mendes e Roger Deakins che sono stati incoronati i migliori nel loro campo, forti anche di una prova incredibile nella realizzazione del film sulla Prima Guerra Mondiale.

Musica diversa, è il caso di dirlo, per quello che riguarda invece il miglior sonoro, che è stato invece conquistato da Le Mans ’66, il film di James Mangold che in questo modo alza la voce e palesa anche qualche chance per gli Oscar 2020.

Il sindacato degli sceneggiatori ha invece deciso di premiare le donne e il loro splendido lavoro in questa stagione di intrattenimento, in tv e al cinema. Greta Gerwig per Piccole Donne e Phoebe Waller Bridge per Fleabag sono state premiate nelle rispettive categoria. In questo modo, la Gerwig, potrebbe anche sperare in un posto nel palmares dei prossimi Oscar 2020.

Tutti i vincitori dei DGA Awards 2020

Film

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Opera prima

Mati Diop, Atlantics

Alma Har’el, Honey Boy

Melina Matsoukas, Queen & Slim

Tyler Nilson & Michael Shwartz, The Peanut Butter Falcon

Joe Talbot, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Documentario

Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, American Factory

Feras Fayyad, The Cave

Alex Holmes, Maiden

Ljubomir Stefanov & Tamara Kotevska, Honeyland

Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang, One Child Nation

Serie comedy

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s the Sixties, Man!” (Prime Video)

Bill Hader, Barry, “ronny/lily,” (HBO)

Veep, “Veep,” (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage,” (Prime Video)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio,” (Prime Video)

Serie drama

Nicole Kassell, Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice,” (HBO)

Mark Mylod, Succession, “This Is Not For Tears,” (HBO)

David Nutter, Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks,” (HBO)

Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones, “The Long Night,” (HBO)

Stephen Williams, Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being,” (HBO)

Film tv e miniserie

Ava DuVernay, When They See Us

Vince Gilligan, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon, “Nowadays”

Johan Renck, Chernobyl

Minkie Spiro, Fosse/Verdon, “All I Care About Is Love”

Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon, “Glory”

Spot tv:

Spike Jonze for Dream It, Squarespace

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials:

James Burrows and Andy Fisher, Live in Front of a Studio Audience Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled

Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live, “E. Murphy; Lizzo”

Tutti i vincitori dei ASC Awards 2020

Film

Roger Deakins, ASC, BSC for 1917

Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC for Ford v Ferrari

Rodrigo Prieto, ASC, AMC for The Irishman

Robert Richardson, ASC for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher, ASC for Joker

Documentario

Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma for Honeyland

Evangelia Kranioti for Obscuro Barroco

Nicholas de Pencier for Anthropocene: The Human Epoch

Film tv, miniserie o pilot

John Conroy, ISC for The Terror: Infamy “A Sparrow in a Swallow’s Nest”

P.J. Dillon, ISC for The Rook “Chapter 1”

Chris Manley, ASC for Doom Patrol “Pilot”

Martin Ruhe, ASC for Catch-22 “Episode 5”

Craig Wrobleski, CSC for The Twilight Zone “Blurryman”

Episodio per una serie su una tv non commerciale

David Luther for Das Boot “Gegen die Zeit”

M. David Mullen, ASC for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel “Simone”

Chris Seager, BSC for Carnival Row “Grieve No More”

Brendan Steacy, CSC for Titans “Dick Grayson”

Colin Watkinson, ASC, BSC for The Handmaid’s Tale “Night”

Episodio per una serie su una tv commerciale

Dana Gonzales, ASC for Legion “Chapter 20”

C. Kim Miles, CSC, MySC for Project Blue Book “The Flatwoods Monster”

Polly Morgan, ASC, BSC for Legion “Chapter 23”

Peter Robertson, ISC for Vikings “Hell”

David Stockton, ASC for Gotham “Ace Chemicals”

Spotlight Award

Jarin Blaschke for The Lighthouse

Natasha Braier, ASC, ADF for Honey Boy

Jasper Wolf, NSC for Monos

ASC Lifetime Achievement Award

Frederick Elmes, ASC

Tutti i vincitori dei CAS Awards 2020

Film – live action

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood”

“Rocketman”

“The Irishman”

Film – animazione

“Abominable”

“Frozen II”

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“The Lion King”

“Toy Story 4”

Film – documentario

“Apollo 11”

“Echo in the Canyon”

“Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound”

“Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool”

“Woodstock: 3 Days That Changed Everything”

Serie tv – episodi da 1 ora

“Game of Thrones: The Bells”

“Peaky Blinders: Mr. Jones”

“Stranger Thing: Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt”

“The Handmaid’s Tale: Heroic”

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Persona Non Grata”

Serie tv – episodi da mezz’ora

“Barry: ronny/lily”

“Fleabag: Episode #2.6”

“Modern Family: A Year of Birthdays”

“Russian Doll: The Way Out”

“Veep: Veep Episode 707”

Film tv o miniserie

“Apollo: Missions to the Moon”

“Chernobyl: 1:23:45” — Winner

“Deadwood: The Movie”

“El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”

“True Detective: The Great War and Modern Memory”

TV non fiction, varietà, musicale o speciale

“Country Music: Will the Circle Be Unbroken? (1968-1972)”

“David Bowie: Finding Fame”

“Deadliest Catch: Sixty Foot Monster Episode 1512”

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive: The Next Generation”

“Hitsville: The Making of Motown”

Tutti i vincitori dei USC SCRIPTER Awards 2020

FILM

Dark Waters, Matthew Carnahan and Mario Correa, “The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare” by Nathaniel Rich

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian, I Heard You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi, Caging Skies by Christine Leunens

Little Women, Greta Gerwig, Louisa May Alcott

The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten, based on his play The Pope

TELEVISIONE

Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, one-woman play of the same name

Fosse/Verdon, Joel Fields and Steven Levenson, “Nowadays,” based on the biography Fosse by Sam Wasson

Killing Eve, Emerald Fennell, “Nice and Neat,” based on the novel Codename Villanelle by Luke Jennings

Unbelieveable, Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, for the first episode, based on the article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong

Watchmen, Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson for the episode “This Extraordinary Being,” based on the comic book series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons

