Disenchanted: Patrick Dempsey Confirms Return in Disney+ Sequel

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Grey’s Anatomy alum Patrick Dempsey has finally confirmed that he has signed on to reprise his Enchanted role in Disney+’s long-in-development sequel titled Disenchanted, reuniting him with co-star Amy Adams after 13 years since the first film’s theatrical debut. He also went on to reveal that the studio is planning to begin production this Spring.

“I just got this script for the second movie, and then I’m starting to go through and get notes together,” Dempsey said. “There’s talk that we’ll start shooting that in the spring, which is exciting.”

In the follow-up, Adams returns as Giselle, who found her life flipped upside down when she fell out of her animated fantasy world and discovered herself stuck in real-life Manhattan. Dempsey will be reprising his role as Robert Philip, who at the end of the first film marries Giselle.

Disenchanted will be directed by Emmy nominee Adam Shankman (Hocus Pocus 2, Hairspray, Rock of Ages) with screenwriters including Rita Hsiao, Jessie Nelson, J. David Stem, David N. Weiss, based on original characters by Enchanted writer Bill Kelly.

The original animated/live-action hybrid, made for about $85 million, earned an impressive $340.5 million worldwide. $127.8 million of that came from North America and $212.7 million from overseas. Kevin Lima directed the movie from a script by Bill Kelly. It starred Amy Adams (American Hustle, The Woman in the Window), Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy, Bridget Jones’s Baby), James Marsden (X-Men franchise, Sonic the Hedgehog), Timothy Spall (Harry Potter franchise, Perpetual Grace, LTD), Idina Menzel (Frozen II, Uncut Gems), Rachel Covey and Susan Sarandon (Rick and Morty, The Death and Life of John F. Donovan).

