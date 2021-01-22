Disney Delays The King’s Man, Pulls Bob’s Burgers From Schedule

On the heels of dating a number of projects under the Searchlight Pictures banner, Disney has announced more scheduled shifts as the prequel installment in the spy action franchise The King’s Man has been pushed by five months while the long-awaited Bob’s Burgers movie has been completely pulled from the schedule from its April release date.

The news comes after horror pics Antlers and The Night House, Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley and Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye all received release dates from Searchlight Pictures beginning in July. In addition to the Matthew Vaughn written/directed spy blockbuster, which is moving to August 20, and film adaptation of the hit animated series, which has been in development since 2017 and has been in production during quarantine, Disney also delayed the release of the 20th Century Animation pic Ron’s Gone Wrong from its April release to October 22.

The King’s Man follows a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds as they gather to plot a war to wipe out millions. Now, one man must race against time to stop them. Along the way, viewers can discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in director Matthew Vaughn’s latest entry, The King’s Man.

Ralph Fiennes stars in the upcoming prequel alongside Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

At the end of Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Eggsy married a Crown Princess of Sweden, Harry was officially back in the fold, and Tequila (Channing Tatum) joined the Kingsman. It’s unclear whether all three will return for the sequel, or if Tequila’s former Statesman partners, Ginger Ale (Halle Berry) and Champ (Jeff Bridges) will come back as well.

Bob’s Burgers follows the lives, loves and misadventures of the Belcher family and their friends and rivals. Bob Belcher runs a hamburger restaurant in a seaside town, with his ever-optimistic wife Linda and their three children: the self-conscious Tina, goofball Gene and precocious Louise.

Since launch, the show has won numerous awards, including two Emmys, spawned a best-selling cookbook, and a soundtrack album. For the last three years the show has gone on the road with the Bob’s Burgers Live tour, selling out venues across the United States. Fan loyalty was also celebrated with a special fan-drawn Season 8 premiere on Fox.

