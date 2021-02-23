Disney+ Developing a Magic Kingdom TV Universe From Ron Moore

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ is in the process of developing a potential TV franchise centered around Disney’s iconic Magic Kingdom park. The project hails from For All Mankind and Battlestar Galactica creator Ron Moore as part of his overall deal with 20th Television.

The first series in development for the Magic Kingdom Universe is titled as The Society of Explorers and Adventures which will be set in a world where all the themed lands and characters of the Disney parks and classic films actually exist in another reality.

The project will be written and executive produced by Moore, who is set to oversee the potential franchise. As part of his preparation for the Magic Kingdom Universe, Moore is reportedly consulting with the Disney Imagineering team, the group of research and developers who are responsible for the creation and design of all of Disney’s theme parks across the globe.

Moore’s longtime collaborators Maril Davis and Ben McGinnis are also attached in producing and building out the Magic Kingdom Universe through their Tall Ship Productions banner.

Ron Moore is best known for his acclaimed work in a number of popular shows such as Star Trek: The Next Generation and Battlestar Galactica which both earned him two Emmy Awards and two Hugo Awards. He is currently the writer and executive producer for two shows including Starz’s Outlander and Apple TV+’s For All Mankind.

