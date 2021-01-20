Disney+ February 2021 Movies and TV Titles Revealed!

Disney+ has revealed the full list of new movies and TV titles that will be available to the streaming service this coming February 2021. This includes the arrival of new episodes for Disney+ and Marvel Studios’ MCU series WandaVision as well as the streaming debut of all five seasons of the classic Jim Henson sitcom The Muppets Show.

Next month will also see the world premiere of Disney’s upcoming film adaptation of Flora & Ulysses, based on the Kate DiCamillo’s children’s book of the same name. Starring newcomer Matilda Lawler, Alyson Hannigan and Ben Schwartz, the film will be available for streaming on February 19, 2021.

Available February 5

Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki

Disney Upside-Down Magic

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (Season 7)

WandaVision – New Episode (1.04)

Available February 12

Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (Season 1)

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (Season 1)

Marvel’s Behind the Mask

WandaVision – New Episode (1.05)

Inside Pixar: Portraits – Second Batch – A documentary series of personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios.

Portraits: Patty Bonfilio, Director of Facility Operations

Portraits: Rachelle Federico, Production Assistant

Portraits: Barney Jones, Music Editor

Portraits: Cynthia Lusk, Director of International Production

Portraits: Marylou Jaso, Pastry Chef

Available February 19

The Book of Life

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

The Muppet Show (Seasons 1 – 5)

Flora & Ulysses – Premiere

WandaVision – New Episode (1.06)

Available February 26

Car Sos (Season 8)

Disney Channel Games 2008 (Season 1)

Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris

Disney Pair of Kings (Season 1 – 3)

Disney Roll it Back (Season 1)

Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (Seasons 1 & 2)

Mickey Go Local (Season 1)

Okavango: River of Dreams

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)

Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala

Myth: A Frozen Tale – Premiere

WandaVision – New Episode (1.07)

