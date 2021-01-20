Disney+ February 2021 Movies and TV Titles Revealed!
Disney+ has revealed the full list of new movies and TV titles that will be available to the streaming service this coming February 2021. This includes the arrival of new episodes for Disney+ and Marvel Studios’ MCU series WandaVision as well as the streaming debut of all five seasons of the classic Jim Henson sitcom The Muppets Show.
Next month will also see the world premiere of Disney’s upcoming film adaptation of Flora & Ulysses, based on the Kate DiCamillo’s children’s book of the same name. Starring newcomer Matilda Lawler, Alyson Hannigan and Ben Schwartz, the film will be available for streaming on February 19, 2021.
RELATED: Full Schedule for Disney 2021 Movies and TV Shows Released!
Available February 5
Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki
Disney Upside-Down Magic
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (Season 7)
WandaVision – New Episode (1.04)
Available February 12
Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (Season 1)
Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (Season 1)
Marvel’s Behind the Mask
WandaVision – New Episode (1.05)
Inside Pixar: Portraits – Second Batch – A documentary series of personal and cinematic stories that provide an inside look into the people, artistry, and culture of Pixar Animation Studios.
Available February 19
The Book of Life
Cheaper by the Dozen
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
The Muppet Show (Seasons 1 – 5)
Flora & Ulysses – Premiere
WandaVision – New Episode (1.06)
Available February 26
Car Sos (Season 8)
Disney Channel Games 2008 (Season 1)
Disney Illuminations Firework Show Disneyland Paris
Disney Pair of Kings (Season 1 – 3)
Disney Roll it Back (Season 1)
Disney’s American Dragon: Jake Long (Seasons 1 & 2)
Mickey Go Local (Season 1)
Okavango: River of Dreams
Secrets of Sulphur Springs (First 5 Episodes)
Shanghai Disney Resort Grand Opening Gala
Myth: A Frozen Tale – Premiere
WandaVision – New Episode (1.07)
The post Disney+ February 2021 Movies and TV Titles Revealed! appeared first on ComingSoon.net.
Steve Martin’s Cheaper by the Dozen and Cheaper by the Dozen 2 will also be available for streaming next month
The post Disney+ February 2021 Movies and TV Titles Revealed! appeared first on ComingSoon.net.
Maggie Dela Paz