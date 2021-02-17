Disney+ Movies and TV Titles for March 2021 Revealed!

Disney+ movies and TV titles for March 2021 revealed!

Disney+ has revealed the full list of new movies and TV titles that will be available on the streaming service this coming March 2021. This includes the highly-anticipated finale of Disney+ and Marvel Studios’ first MCU series WandaVision as well as the series debuts of Assembled: The Making of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Next month will also see the world premiere of Disney’s newest animated fantasy feature Raya and the Last Dragon which will simultaneously debut in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access that is now available for pre-order for an additional one-time fee of $29.99. In addition, the long-awaited sequel series spinoff The Might Ducks: Game Changers is scheduled to make its premiere on March 26, featuring the return of Emilio Estevez as Coach Gordon Bombay.

RELATED: Cruella Trailer: Emma Stone Brings Life to the Iconic Disney Villain

Available March 5

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Heartland Docs, DVM (Season 2)

Raya and the Last Dragon – Premiere

WandaVision – Finale (Episode 1.09)

Available March 12

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In

Disney My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Seasons 1 – 8)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 7)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Own the Room – Premiere

Marvel Studios’ Assembled – Premiere (Episode 1 “Assembled: The Making of WandaVision”)

Marvel Studios: Legends – Four New Episodes about Falcon, Winter Soldier, Zemo, and Sharon Carter.

Available March 19

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series (Season 3)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time

Mexico Untamed (Season 1)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – Premiere

Available March 26

Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes BY

Disney Pickle and Peanut (Seasons 1 & 2)

Gnomeo & Juliet

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Premiere (Episode 101: “Game On”)

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – Episode 1.02

RELATED: Full Schedule for Disney 2021 Movies and TV Shows Released!

Inside Pixar: Foundations – Batch 3 Premiere

111 – Foundations: Recipe for a Movie

How exactly are animated films made using computer graphics? Pixar’s creative minds introduce and break down how a movie is made through understandable explanations using metaphors and examples.

How exactly are animated films made using computer graphics? Pixar’s creative minds introduce and break down how a movie is made through understandable explanations using metaphors and examples. 112 – Foundations: Creating Characters

From cars to fish to toys to superheroes, Pixar characters have unique personalities, designs, and traits. Join Pixar’s character artists and designers as they break down the process of developing a new character from the initial artwork and design, all the way to getting it ready for animation.

From cars to fish to toys to superheroes, Pixar characters have unique personalities, designs, and traits. Join Pixar’s character artists and designers as they break down the process of developing a new character from the initial artwork and design, all the way to getting it ready for animation. 113 – Foundations: Through the Lens

Camerawork is just as crucial in animation as it is in live action. Pixar’s layout artists explain the craft behind camera and staging, showcasing how camera positioning enhances emotion within a story.

Camerawork is just as crucial in animation as it is in live action. Pixar’s layout artists explain the craft behind camera and staging, showcasing how camera positioning enhances emotion within a story. 114 – Foundations: Animation and Acting

Animation brings characters to life by making them move, feel, think, and talk. Pixar animators take us through the artistry of how they breathe life into characters authentically and explain the importance of acting (and eyebrows) in their craft.

Animation brings characters to life by making them move, feel, think, and talk. Pixar animators take us through the artistry of how they breathe life into characters authentically and explain the importance of acting (and eyebrows) in their craft. 115 – Foundations: Color, Light, and Emotion

Light and color are essential in conveying the time of day, creating unique worlds, and even evoking emotion. Pixar lighting directors and artists reveal how they illuminate a scene and most importantly, how they utilize light and color for everything from terrifying twists to signature Pixar tearjerkers.

The post Disney+ Movies and TV Titles for March 2021 Revealed! appeared first on ComingSoon.net.