Disney+ Movies and TV Titles for March 2021 Revealed!
Disney+ has revealed the full list of new movies and TV titles that will be available on the streaming service this coming March 2021. This includes the highly-anticipated finale of Disney+ and Marvel Studios’ first MCU series WandaVision as well as the series debuts of Assembled: The Making of WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
Next month will also see the world premiere of Disney’s newest animated fantasy feature Raya and the Last Dragon which will simultaneously debut in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access that is now available for pre-order for an additional one-time fee of $29.99. In addition, the long-awaited sequel series spinoff The Might Ducks: Game Changers is scheduled to make its premiere on March 26, featuring the return of Emilio Estevez as Coach Gordon Bombay.
Available March 5
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Heartland Docs, DVM (Season 2)
Raya and the Last Dragon – Premiere
WandaVision – Finale (Episode 1.09)
Available March 12
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone
Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In
Disney My Music Story: Perfume
Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (Seasons 1 – 8)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 7)
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Own the Room – Premiere
Marvel Studios’ Assembled – Premiere (Episode 1 “Assembled: The Making of WandaVision”)
Marvel Studios: Legends – Four New Episodes about Falcon, Winter Soldier, Zemo, and Sharon Carter.
Available March 19
Disney Big Hero 6 The Series (Season 3)
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time
Mexico Untamed (Season 1)
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – Premiere
Available March 26
Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes BY
Disney Pickle and Peanut (Seasons 1 & 2)
Gnomeo & Juliet
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Premiere (Episode 101: “Game On”)
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – Episode 1.02
Inside Pixar: Foundations – Batch 3 Premiere
Maggie Dela Paz