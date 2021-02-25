Disney & Pixar’s Luca Teaser Promises a Summer Like Never Before

Disney & Pixar’s Luca teaser promises a summer like never before

Walt Disney Studios and Pixar have officially released the first Luca teaser trailer for their newest animated film following last December’s acclaimed Jamie Foxx-led Soul. The video features two seemingly normal kids who are having the best summer of their lives while also trying their best to keep their secret identities. The film is currently slated for a theatrical release this coming summer on June 18. Check out the video in the player below along with the first poster!

RELATED: Pixar Unveils New Coming-Of-Age 2022 Comedy Turning Red!

Set in Italy, Luca is a fun and heartwarming story about friendship, stepping out of your comfort zone and two teenage sea monsters who experience a life-changing summer. This coming-of-age adventure will tell the story of a young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer with his newfound best friend in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera. But all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: they are sea monsters from another world just below the water’s surface.

The animated film will feature the voices of: Jacob Tremblay (Room, The Little Mermaid) as Luca Paguro, a bright and inventive 13-year-old sea monster with endless curiosity—especially when it comes to the mysterious world above the sea; Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!) as Alberto Scorfano, an independent, free-spirited teenage sea monster with unbridled enthusiasm for the human world.; and Emma Berman as Giulia, an outgoing and charming adventurer who befriends Luca and Alberto.

Joining them are Maya Rudolph (Big Hero 6, The Willoughbys) as Luca’s mother Daniela, Marco Barricelli as Giulia’s father Massimo, and Jim Gaffigan as Luca’s father’s Lorenzo.

RELATED: Pixar’s Soul Blu-ray and Digital Release Dates Revealed!

Luca will be the feature-length directorial debut of Italian filmmaker Enrico Casarosa, who has been working as a storyboard artist and writer with Pixar since 2006 on popular animated films such as Cars, Ratatouille, Up, The Good Dinosaur, Coco and Incredibles 2. The film will also be produced by Andrea Warren (Lava, Cars 3)

The post Disney & Pixar’s Luca Teaser Promises a Summer Like Never Before appeared first on ComingSoon.net.