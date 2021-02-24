Disney+ Sets June Premiere Date for Marvel Studio’s Loki!

While fans are gearing up for the arrival of the next Marvel Cinematic Universe series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and finale of WandaVision, Disney+ has announced that its third MCU series Loki will debut on the streaming platform beginning June 11!

Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 11 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/KXEG9kXbTh — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 24, 2021



Loki will feature the return of Golden Globe winner Tom Hiddleston as the fan-favorite mischievous titular villain. Hiddleston last portrayed the God of Mischief in last year’s highest-grossing film of all time Avengers: Endgame, where he successfully had stolen the Tesseract during Iron Man and Ant Man’s failed attempt to retrieve it. Joining Hiddleston are MCU newcomers Sophia Di Martino (Yesterday, Flowers, Into the Badlands), Oscar nominee Owen Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Black Mirror: San Junipero), Cailey Fleming (The Walking Dead), and Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) with Di Martino rumored to play Lady Loki.

Kevin Feige previously shared that the series along with Elizabeth Olson and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision will tie into Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, he didn’t confirm whether or not Hiddleston will also be making an appearance in the Doctor Strange sequel.

Rick and Morty veteran Michael Waldron is writing the series, which also recently recruited Kate Herron as a director. Hiddleston has previously teased that fans will see his character use the Tesseract to cause more trouble. According to rumors, viewers will follow Loki as he travels through time and leaves his mark on various historical events. Plus, the series will reportedly have wide-ranging effects on the larger MCU.

