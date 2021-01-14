Disney+’s Flora & Ulysses Trailer Introduces an Unexpected Hero

Walt Disney Studios has released the official trailer for Lena Khan’s upcoming film adaptation of Flora & Ulysses, based on the Kate DiCamillo’s children’s book of the same name. The video features a young comic book fan as she adopts a squirrel, who isn’t what it seems to be. The film will be available for streaming on Friday, February 19, 2021, exclusively on Disney+. Check out the video in the player below along with the poster!

Flora & Ulysses tells the story of 10-year-old Flora, an avid comic book fan and a self-avowed cynic, whose parents have recently separated. After rescuing a squirrel she names Ulysses, Flora is amazed to discover he possesses unique superhero powers, which take them on an adventure of humorous complications that ultimately change Flora’s life–and her outlook–forever.

The film will be led by newcomer Matilda Lawler in her acting film debut as Flora, marking her film debut. She will be joined by Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother) as Flora’s mother, Phyllis and Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) as her world-weary, estranged father, George. It will also feature Benjamin Evans Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Danny Pudi (Community), Janeane Garofolo and Kate McCucci.

Flora & Ulysses is directed by Lena Khan from a screenplay written by Brad Copeland. It is produced by Academy Award-nominated film producer Gil Netter (Life of Pi, The Blind Side, Marley and Me), and James Powers (The Maze Runner series) and Katterli Frauenfelder (Dumbo, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children) are the executive producers.

